Jake Gyllenhaal, from Swatch to Cartier – FHH Log

In the western by Jacques Audiard Brothers Sistersyou play as John Morris, a detective who is literate. So, he does not speak as a vulgar cowboy.
We are in the presence of a nerd ! Which, I agree, should not run the saloons and the vast plains at this time. (laughter) John Morris is a pretentious, a man grown, certainly, but a guy who has an ego in the stratosphere. In the Wild West, it denotes, it is clear. When Jacques told me this role, I was immediately made to understand that it was not necessary that I speak as a man of letters of the Nineteenth century. So we have rehabilitated some of the expressions that we have modernised. We also had to find the right tone and words that would make laugh all the other characters when John speaks. This type is really a specimen of its kind. For the little story, Jacques, a French, as you know, is surrounded by a team she also French to turn Brothers Sisters. On the set, everyone spoke French. So, when I was trying to get out a few words in your language, I really had the feeling of being with John Morris in person.
And the hardest word for you, it is…
FEAR-PAI-TOUI-TAI, for example (life, editor’s note). Sorry, I still can’t. I tried to say over and over again, I journeyed still further. There have been others obviously, but I don’t remember anymore. Moreover, it is much better like that. This saves me from skinning again.
Why Jacques Audiard is it different from american directors with whom you have worked ?
All plays on the notion of time. When you make a movie with teams in the united states, it must go fast, because we often think in terms of performance and money. In short, the types of the prod are always watching their shows. James, him, he likes to create a space of reflection, or rather meditation. Suddenly, it occurred to me to wait several hours on a rock, under a tree, or feet in the water of a river before that Jacques gives me the ” go ” to shooting my next scene. Frankly, when we were shooting in Spain, I didn’t feel like work but rather a vacation. I like Audiard’s, is that it leaves the dough to rest. He kneads it right away. Now, I do not think it is very constructive to contrast with the filmmakers, european to american filmmakers. There are two different approaches but, in the end, only one desire : to convey to the public a good time, tell her a story.
Since you are talking about time, could you tell us a little more about your association with the brand Cartier ?
I have been approached by Cartier to be the ambassador of the legendary Santos watch. Usually, as soon as he is doing promotion for a brand, I’m a little hesitant. But Cartier, it is different. Why ? Because this is an amazing company with an incredible history. At the start, to be honest, I don’t quite understand why it was appealing to me. And then, turning the campaign for them, I have discovered the reasons. The Santos watch was created by Louis Cartier in 1904 for his friend the brazilian aviator Alberto Santos-Dumont. A pioneer of aviation. He wanted a wrist watch to be able to read the time while he was in the air. What I like about this watch is revisited, it is that it is interchangeable. You can change the bracelets to your liking. At the bottom, it’s a bit like being an actor, you can change your look whenever you want. I am also someone who is very meticulous, very precise. The Santos is, therefore, a sort of hyphen between the aviator determined, this scientific spirit, rational, cartesian, and my creative side rigorous. Without forgetting the desire to get off the beaten track, that urge to explore. We also share the same honesty and the same engine which is called the transcendence. In addition, I have to say that Santos is a very beautiful watch.
The Santos is therefore a watch that looks like you ? that allows you to push the limits ?
Exactly. I have requirements high enough to myself and I expect the same thing from a watch. The ability to change the straps is also a variant that makes sense to my eyes. I’m not totally satisfied not if I do it all the time the same thing. I exècre repetitive tasks and routine. In short, I like to renew.
A spirit of adventure, like in the show” Man vs. Wild “that is to take a star away from the glitter, dan a hostile environment, to see how he’s doing ?
Hard to forget such an experience. When Bear Grylls, the presenter of this show extreme I made this proposal, the paparazzi don’t quit not a sole. So I needed to take the distance, change of air. The idea to go to Iceland to make a trek was in my opinion a superb opportunity to recharge myself. But above all to sow these violators of privacy. I didn’t pursue me up in Iceland ! (laughter) On site, I was amazed by this nature insolent and by the icy cold. Initially, the climatic conditions were rather mild. But the time is quickly degraded. With Bear, we really morflé. One day, we found ourselves in the middle of a storm with wind power is frightening that were properly returned on a private jet at the airport. This experience at 2’111 meters of altitude will remain as one of the highlights of my life. One of the most exciting especially. At one point, I had to cross a ravine via a cable from one side to another of the two slopes. The production had me put a GoPro in front of the nose to film my laborious progress. I was leading not large. And while I was pulling painfully with my arms, the Bear was screaming, ” keep going, Jaaaaake, continues ! And most of all… don’t look down ! “Easy to say.
What is your definition of luxury ?
Luxury, for me, it is Cartier, and the perfume Eternity Calvin Klein. In a different domain, I’ve also developed an obsession for pillows. Honestly, I think we should pay attention more often to the pillows. I have six on my bed and, as soon as I have the opportunity, I love to snuggle up in.
Do you remember your very first watch ?
The first watch I’ve had, it was a Swatch provided by my sister. I was 5 or 6 years. But I was confiscated pretty quickly ! (laughter) Today, I do not know any more where she is. But if my memory is correct, it was orange and pink. My sister Maggie I had purchased in a shop Swatch Time Square. I remember that there were plenty of people in the shop and that I didn’t know which model to choose. I was spoilt for choice. On another occasion, my grandfather gave me a watch in the swiss army. I’d just pick up my diploma from the high school. He wanted to mark the occasion by writing something above it. Nothing for me. It is at this point that I revealed my dream of becoming an actor. His response was not slow. He told me with an air of disappointment : “Try instead to find a real job ! “But that doesn’t stop him from giving me this swiss watch is very resistant, I’ve kept it on the wrist for years. In the meantime, if you have clues to find my Swatch, I’m interested. It is true, what, it was my very first watch !
If you hadn’t been picked up by Hollywood, what would you do today ?
If I had not done this profession, I would certainly have been a landscaper, a chef or a carpenter, because I love cooking and also making tables.