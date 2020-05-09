Jake Gyllenhaal, from Swatch to Cartier – FHH Log

Since you are talking about time, could you tell us a little more about your association with the brand Cartier ?

I have been approached by Cartier to be the ambassador of the legendary Santos watch. Usually, as soon as he is doing promotion for a brand, I’m a little hesitant. But Cartier, it is different. Why ? Because this is an amazing company with an incredible history. At the start, to be honest, I don’t quite understand why it was appealing to me. And then, turning the campaign for them, I have discovered the reasons. The Santos watch was created by Louis Cartier in 1904 for his friend the brazilian aviator Alberto Santos-Dumont. A pioneer of aviation. He wanted a wrist watch to be able to read the time while he was in the air. What I like about this watch is revisited, it is that it is interchangeable. You can change the bracelets to your liking. At the bottom, it’s a bit like being an actor, you can change your look whenever you want. I am also someone who is very meticulous, very precise. The Santos is, therefore, a sort of hyphen between the aviator determined, this scientific spirit, rational, cartesian, and my creative side rigorous. Without forgetting the desire to get off the beaten track, that urge to explore. We also share the same honesty and the same engine which is called the transcendence. In addition, I have to say that Santos is a very beautiful watch.