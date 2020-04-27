Jake Gyllenhaal gets support from his girlfriend to the premiere of her Broadway show

Jake Gyllenhaal received the visit of a very special person for the first of his piece.

Thursday, the great actor has celebrated the first of Sea Wall/The Life Broadway at the Hudson Theater. The comedian Tom Sturridge and him to play together and marched together on the red carpet after the fact, while photographers documented the evening.

Jeanne Cadieuthe supposedly small French friend of Jake, was not at his side, but has still posed alone on the red carpet before the premiere, wearing a dress with spaghetti straps champagne colored range with black loafers.