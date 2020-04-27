Jake Gyllenhaal gets support from his girlfriend to the premiere of her Broadway show

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic, Cindy Ord/Getty Images for FIJI Water
Jake Gyllenhaal received the visit of a very special person for the first of his piece.
Thursday, the great actor has celebrated the first of Sea Wall/The Life Broadway at the Hudson Theater. The comedian Tom Sturridge and him to play together and marched together on the red carpet after the fact, while photographers documented the evening.
Jeanne Cadieuthe supposedly small French friend of Jake, was not at his side, but has still posed alone on the red carpet before the premiere, wearing a dress with spaghetti straps champagne colored range with black loafers.
After the play, a feast was organised at Redeye Grill, a seafood restaurant located in New York.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images
According to a witness, Jeanne waited for Jake and Tom after their performance, but the actor Spider-Man: Far From Home arrived at the after only.
The 23-year old woman arrived a few minutes later with the mother of Jake.
According to our source on the spot, Jane was “very friendly” with the family of the actor and has been seen talking with her famous sister, the actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, as well as with Sebastian Stan and others over the course of the meal.
While Jake was talking with people associated with the room, Jane was conversing with Maggie and the girlfriend of Sebastian Stan, the actress Margarita Levieva.
The mannequin French looked very comfortable and relaxed in front of friends and family of Jake.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images
The actor and it would be as a couple since last summer, although neither has commented on their relationship, and did not follow the other on Instagram.
At the end of December 2018, Jane and Jake had been seen arm in arm in the streets of Paris.
A source said at the time that”they couldn’t stop smiling and looked very happy.”