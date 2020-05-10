Jake Gyllenhaal : His transformation as impressive as poignant

When Jake Gyllenhaal throw themselves into a performance in a movie (Night Call, The Rage in the belly, Everest…), he never does things by half. And, to slip into the skin of a man who really existed and is part of the victims of the bombing of the Boston marathon in 2013, the actor gives it all he has deep inside him. The scene was a poignant feature film Stronger as we reveal exclusive evidence of that.

Strongerdirected by David Gordon Green, is the adaptation of the story of Jeff Bauman who lost his legs during the double bombing of the Marathon, 2013 Boston, whose testimony was critical to find the terrorists. The writer John Pollono stresses that it is not a film about terrorism, remember Allocinébut the story of a man and what he must overcome to regain control of his life. In the Face of the hero of the Brokeback Mountaindiffers Tatiana Maslany, noticed in the series Orphan Black.

The story : In this April 15, 2013, Jeff Bauman came to encourage Erin who runs the marathon : he is hoping to regain that which was his girlfriend. He waits near the finish line when a bomb explodes. He will lose both his legs in the attack. It will then have to endure months of struggle for, to hope for a physical healing, psychological and emotional.

Stronger, in cinemas on 7 February.