Jake Gyllenhaal: “I am well aware that I am to be lost”

Prisoners,is the first of two movies that Jake Gyllenhaal has chained under the direction of the Canadian Denis Villeneuve. The opportunity to make a point with him about his career. Without a language of wood.



In Prisonershe plays a detective trying to find two girls missing. The first of two films that he was chained under the direction of the Canadian Denis Villeneuve. The opportunity to make a point with him about his career. Without a language of wood.

This is not one, but two movies, that you have chained together with Denis Villeneuve. Because, before Prisonersthere has been Enemy (the French release is not dated), where you play a teacher, discovering a perfect match that will change his life. How was your meeting?

Enemy, the next film from Denis Villeneuve. DR

Jake Gyllenhaal : I knew his name thanks to Firethat all my friends had advised to watch. But I admit, I hadn’t done it. Until the producers ofEnemy indicate to me that Denis was going to make it and wanted me to take the double lead role. There, I finally saw Fireand after, necessarily, I was even more excited to read this scenario.

The more that this proposal came at a particular time. I had just left Los Angeles, I moved to New York and try to put a little order in my life. Then this story of double matched perfectly the confusion that was mine in my personal life. And, from our first meeting, it was a coup de foudre (laughter)! It is a seducer, Denis! On the shelf, I loved his way of working, very experimental. For most scenes, he left the camera rolling non-stop for twenty minutes, during which time we tried to grind the situations of all the possible ways. This was an exciting experience.

At what time Prisoners is he come on the carpet?

In the middle of the filming ofEnemyDenis told me that he was still thinking of me for one of the main roles. Everything was going so well that I wanted to continue the adventure. So I devoured the storyline, which I liked, but with reservations about my character detective too is restricted to a simple role of narrator. I talked about it openly to Denis who was willing to bounce on this proposal. What is interesting in these two shootings, it is that one has not worked on the same springs. On Prisonersit has really focused our joint work on the character and development of his personal history.

One has the impression that you prefer to the upstream discussions of the shoot to the shoot itself…

I wouldn’t say I prefer one or the other. But, in any case, both have equal importance in my eyes. And, in this sense, I have changed. For a long time, for me, only the end result mattered. But the intellectual pleasure of digging a character and a scenario as well as the exchange with a director that you trust, have become dominant in my eyes.

Therefore, this was less the case when you have been discovered in the cult film Donnie Darko?

Donnie Darko, the film that has revealed Jake Gyllenhaal. DR

That experience remains at hand. This scenario I immediately appeared clear. I knew exactly what I had to do, and where Richard Kelly was going to take me. It was a strange feeling : the certainty that a role is in your genes. What I have found, however, with Denis. And besides, they work the same way. At the european! In the sense that the voice of the director is more prominent than in american cinema. They are moving forward without worrying what others may think. Thus, the end of Prisoners does not look like that of a blockbuster classic. And, of course, one feels worn by someone who has a vision but, more importantly, is able to impose it.

Another film marker of your career was Brokeback Mountain, who has the rank of a star. With the benefit of hindsight, how do you think you have managed the after?

Not very well! But how could it be otherwise? How to deal with the decline a nomination for the Oscars in 25 years for a film of this importance. I have lived for a long time of confusion, where I am well aware of my being lost. Where I tried things that I wasn’t 100% certain to at least attempt some adventures… And this time the blur came to an end with Source Code. Finally, as for Donnie Darko or Brokeback MountainI again felt a physical emergency to make a film. And I have found a consistency. No longer go only to projects that speak to me really. Working with Denis is involved in this surge. My return to the stage, after ten years without a theatre, in If There Is I Haven’t Found It Yet also.





But I do not regret these trial-and-error. I am convinced that it is necessary to do things, rather than wait at home for a potential lightning strike. After that, the strength of the chain, particularly out of action films that were asking for a physical work new to me, as Prince of PersiaI had the impression of losing sight of what I was doing this job and the way I worked before on a movie : going to understand the character that I play and to enroll in a research process. Today, I found these feelings and I feel more serene than ever.