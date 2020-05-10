Jake Gyllenhaal : “I believe absolutely in the superiority of women”

The commitment of “Donnie Darko” does not fail. Jake Gyllenhaal has, in effect, declared once again their support to the cause of women, during the 70th edition of the Cannes film Festival. The american actor was present at a press conference to talk about his new film Okja Bong Joon-ho, which he co-starred with Tilda Swinton and Lily Collins. The opportunity for him to recall, before the journalists, his admiration for his female counterparts. “I believe absolutely in the superiority of women. And all the people I work with must believe it too, otherwise I don’t team with them”, he expressed.

The actor of 36 years like to thank his mother and his sister, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, him opened my eyes to the inequality between men and women in hollywood. “My sister and my mother were talking about it constantly themselves. My sister is often very straightforward when she talks about the sexism in the middle,” says Jake Gyllenhaal.

Indeed, the actor admits that there is not enough attention to women filmmakers. This is one of the reasons that drove him to create, two years ago, the production company Nine Stories Productions. “One of our major intentions is to ensure that women directors and stories about women are equal to men,” says the young producer. Beliefs, destined to change things in the industry.

Walking with the women in Washington

On the 21st of January last, Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal walked alongside thousands of women during marches to Washington, in order to support the struggle for the rights of women under the government of Donald Trump. The word to order then : a protest against everything that represents Donald Trump, both in its discourse of polemics in his actions disrespectful.

The actor had spoken about his presence in the streets of Washington, in the columns of Madame Figaro : “Past the anger and the feeling of disaster, I think that what happens to us has galvanized people to act in a positive sense”.

The photo album of Jake Gyllenhaal

Cannes film Festival : 70 years of glamour, film and emotion