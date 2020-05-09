Jake Gyllenhaal : “I just realize that I don’t play Spider-Man”

The star joined Instagram and is having fun already on his role as Mysterio in Far From Home.

Last may, we learned that Jake Gyllenhaal was to be Mysteriothe new adversary of Spider-Man, in Far From Homethe following Homecoming. Since then, the actor Donnie Darko and Brothers Sisters was spotted on the set, just as Tom Holland (Peter Parker) or Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), and has confirmed the info. Landing this week on Instagramhe shared a video funny, where he reads comics, Marvel by pretending to discover it “do not play ” Spider-Man”.

A good joke, because his real character is well known to fans. Appeared as early as 1964 in the comics, Mystério, aka Quentin Beck, is a specialist of special effects cinema and of illusion, who uses his talents to commit crimes. This explains how it will feel to face Spidey.

Always performed by Jon Watts, this sequel will be released on July 3 at the cinema. It is whispered in the beginning of the week that the trailer must fall very soon, just after the one ofAvengers 4but these broadcasts have been postponed following the death of George H. W. Bush : the funeral of former u.s. president were held yesterday and this has made the news.