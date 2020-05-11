Jake Gyllenhaal in 8 key roles

On the occasion of the release of “Demolition” by Jean-Marc Vallée, in which he portrays a husband mourns , return express on the career of Jake Gyllenhaal in eight key roles.

The heir of a family that constelle in the sphere of cinema (a father, a filmmaker, a mother, a writer and a sponsor who is none other than Paul Newman), Jake Gyllenhaal, began his career very early. The teen moovie horror Donnie Darkoprovides the young actor his first major role. After which, Jake Gyllenhaal is the king of a certain independent film. The secret of Brokeback Moutain mark the consecration precipitated from the actor. At only 25 years, he won a first Oscar nomination. But after Ang Lee will be less flamboyant than expected. If it is undoubtedly established itself as key player in Hollywood, Jack Gyllenhaal, as a part of his generation, has not been able yet to acquire the place sweetheart of a Damon or DiCaprio. Recently his physical changes impressive, and hinted at a willingness to impose itself as an actor chameleon, able to camp in the middle of a samurai and that of a sociopath inhabited. Mouth rickets in Night Call body bodybuilder in The rage in the bellyJake Gyllenhaal is brilliantly the examination of performer that seems to open a new path. He is now the poster Demolition, the new film from Jean-Marc Vallée. Decryption of his career in eight appearances.

1) 2002 : Donnie Darko Richard Kelly

Young teen sleepwalker and schizophrenic, which is pancake the bun with his sister (real and fictional), Donnie is torn between visions of a nightmarish. In these disorders, a strange creature visited him and dictated to him the murderous deeds he must accomplish. If the film offers to the young actor his first burst, Donnie Darko prefigures also one of the roles that the actor will be often assigned : a teenager lingered in the mouth mother doubled uncanny.

2) 2006 : The Secret of Brokeback Moutain Ang Lee

Romance westerienne, in the mountains of Wyoming in the 60’s. Hired for a job in the heights of Brokeback Mountain, Ennis del Mar and Jack Twist meet and live the time of a been a passion of heart-wrenching. The return to reality forced the two lovers to regain their lives informally. But love doesn’t shy away and the two men will find themselves infinitely. This melo signed Ang Lee, will be worth the beautiful duo two academy award nominations : best actor for Heath Ledger, and supporting role for Jake Gyllenhaal.

3) 2007 : Zodiac David Fincher

While it may seem that the film journalistic found some renewed interest (with the oscar-winning Spotlightor , more recently, The Truth), Fincher, too, had, ten years earlier, tried to the film said investigation. At the end of the years 60, a serial killer dubbed Zodiac sows the seeds of fear in the San Francisco area and sign each of these crimes from a strange chart. Robert Graysmith (aka Jack Gyllenhaal) is a cartoonist at the San Francisco Chronicle, and hastens to decrypt the signature of the murderer. A little bisu, cramped in her little plaid shirts but sufficiently bright, he joined the team of the cop Mark Ruffalo, and becomes the specialist of the Zodiac.

4) 2009 : Brothers Jim Sheridan

Replaying the pattern of non-return after the war, and of the triangulation of lover, Brothers showcases two brothers who are torn apart for the beautiful Portman. If the film wanted to play on the opposition (lourdingue) between the success of the family, incarnated by the agitated and pissed off Tobey Maguire, and the wreck of the society, ashamed of his own (Jake Gyllenhaal), it also shows that the character pointed to as “marginal” is, in truth, a normal type which in contact with his sister-in-law proves to be an uncle perfect for her nieces. A film saved by the grace of Portman and Gyllenhaal.

5) 2013 : the diptych Villeneuve : Prisoners and Enemy

After Fire, which encompassed almost all the contours of the auteur film about strong and painful, Denis Villeneuve explores, not without talent, the reverse of the thriller. In PrisonersJack Gyllenhaal is detective Loki, thick mass, gruff, tattooed all over the body, looking for a little girl kidnapped. In Enemythe actor navigates between the lectures he gives at the university and his apartment. Stashed under a thick beard, the character is haunted by a presence that is nothing other than his double.

6) 2013 : Night Call Dan Gilroy

Lou Bloom leads his life as best he can, between a small job and theft of scrap metal. He then discovers the profession of reporter image and decided to make it his livelihood. Armed with his camera, Lou scoured the crime scenes, fires or other events, and stalking the bloody pictures as a bounty hunter. If one understands very quickly the message flashing at the top of this fresco of psyche and aesthetic (voyeurism obscene us media) Jack Gyllenhaal is simply mind-boggling, Body rickety, and filled with madness, mine has been dug out, big slick hair-clad back and bug eyed, Jake Gyllenhaal excels in sociopath.

7) 2015 : The rage in the belly of Antoine Fuqua

Boxing movie slam, in which Jake Gyllenhaal portrays a great champion who is drowning in trophies. In his luxurious villa, the young boxer leads a stable life, surrounded by his wife, the real manager of his career, and his daughter. But suddenly everything stops, during a scuffle, a stray bullet flew into the body of his lover. Conventional path of descent to the underworld (overwhelmed with sorrow to the boxer took refuge in alcohol, violence, and loses her daughter to the tribunal), to meteoric rise, the film plays roughly the motifs of the genre, but it’s worth it at least for the physical performance incredible J. G, a true mountain of muscle.

8) in the near future : Okja Bong Joon-ho with Tilda Swinton

Management Asia for Jake Gyllenhaal. In 2016 we should meet face to Tilda Swinton, in Okja Korean Joon-ho Bong (Snowpiercer, Mother), of which the synopsis can be summed up for the moment to these few words : “A monster movie by the director of “Snowpiercer”.” To follow.