Jake Gyllenhaal in five films

On the occasion of the release of ” Nocturnal animals “, the second film from fashion designer Tom Ford, a small summary of the films of Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jacob Benjamin Gyllenhaal, descent, anglo-Swedish by her father and a jewish new york by his mother, is a child of the ball. His father is a film director and his mother a screenwriter. His godmother is Jamie Lee Curtis and his godfather Paul Newman… Not bad, right ? Today, at just 36 years old, he already has films impressive, which is striking in its incredible ability to shapeshift.

Donnie Darko Richard Kelly (2001) :

Donald J. “Donnie” Darko is a teenager full of the ears hair in the air stumbled. He is very intelligent and imaginative. His best friend is an imaginary creature, a rabbit giant and hideous, named Frank, who is going to push them to perform acts that are extremely dangerous, even criminal,… A psychological thriller very lynchien, one of the most beautiful american films of the beginning of the millennium. Gyllenhaal, surrounded including her sister Maggie, and Drew Barrymore (another child of the ball) already has twenty-one years old when he played this character disturbing. It is an understatement to say that the rejuvenates of five years with an ease and presence is amazing.

2005 : The Secret of Brokeback Mountain Ang Lee (2005) :

The film, which reveals to viewers around the world. Does it tell Brokeback Mountain, the film that made cry the whole world, this love story, on more than twenty years, between two cow-boys (or rather, keepers of the sheep) today ? Heath Ledger (died too young) is the blond, Jake brown. They will separate, lead a life that is tidy, but see each other regularly because that is love. Gyllenhaal has matured since Donnie Darko. The success of the film : to show the ordinariness of homosexuality, which poses a problem to the society when it lives according to the values of ultra-patriarchal, like that of Wyoming the 60s to the 80s. Jake is handsome, young, funny, serene, one would think that nothing bad can happen to him.

Jarhead : The End of innocence Sam Mendes (2005) :

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Christian Bale had been approached for the role, it is ultimately Jake Gyllenhaal wins… The film is set during the Gulf war of 1990, and shows that the murderous madness seen through the eyes of an ordinary soldier, not very smart, played by Jake. Shaved head, torso, well-muscled and often shown, the beauty of Gyllenhaal lies less in the features of his face than in his body, paradoxically, much more homo-erotic in it as in Brokeback Mountain.

Zodiac David Fincher (2007) :

One of the best films of Fincher. Inspired by actual events, this is the story of two journalists who try to elucidate, in the 60’s one of the cases of serial killers, the most famous of the history of the United States (the killer, who signed his crimes under the name of “Zodiac”, has never been unmasked). Gyllenhaal plays the role of a cartoonist, a priori, little to investigate, who will still associate with one of the reporters specializing in criminal affairs of his journal (Robert Downey Jr., awesome also) to attempt to identify the Zodiac. Very quickly, its so visual will advance the investigation. Jake Gyllenhaal plays a man intelligent and shy, but probably also a little unbalanced, as he is going to put him in this quest was scary, to which he will devote two books and ten years of his life.

Night Call Dan Gilroy (2014) :

Probably not a masterpiece, but the interpretation of Jake of this journalist, ambitious, eager for news sensations to the point of causing himself of the various facts, is incandescent. For the role, Jake Gyllenhaal has become thinner. Face émascié, hair glued to the skull, his eyes suddenly seem more large and shining with madness. It really scares. One of his richest roles to date.