Jake Gyllenhaal : “In general, I’d like to laugh more”

In December, Jake Gyllenhaal upset by husband missing in Wildlife of Paul Dano. We found him eccentric and a buffoon in The Velvet Buzzsawa satire of the contemporary art world visible on Netflix. Free Conversation on greed, the creation, the evolution of identities as woman/man.

See Jake Gyllenhaal on a movie screen it is necessarily, at one time or another, to get lost in the melancholy of his gaze. If there are roles written for actors, for they seem to be written for his eyes. Two small globes of blue, dreaming of something that they do not have (the truth of a criminal case in Zodiac and Prisoners) or helpless witnesses to this which disappears, is destroyed (the identity in Donnie Darko, Jarhead and Enemy, love in The Secret of Brokeback Moutain, Nocturnal Animals and Wildlifeand literally our planet in The Day after). At the bottom, we have so much spied the eyes of Jake Gyllenhaal, tried to decipher, to find an answer, that we have almost forgot to look if he were smiling, sometimes, in his films.

And then, suddenly, hidden behind his dark glasses, we found in Okja in star tv clown who multiplies the gestures and the smiles dazed. Upheaval : the actor could not only smile but also cause of ours. This attachment is new to the comic roles, Jake Gyllenhaal has been in The Velvet Buzzsawsecond collaboration with the filmmaker, Dan Gilroy, five years after Night Call. In this satire horror on the world of contemporary art, the actor, flirting with joke-as in Okja, interprets an art critic, Morf Vandewalt, who one day discovers the work of a mysterious unknown artist, whose works seem to be haunted by a mysterious force. We also saw the actor in recent months in a more tense and dramatic in the beautiful film by Paul Dano, Wildlife. During a conversation about his journey and his expectations.

Have you seen The Square Ruben Östlund ?

Jake Gyllenhaal — Yes, I’ve seen it, it is a fantastic film !

The Velvet Buzzsawyour new film with Dan Gilroy, in line for a few days on Netflix, share some points in common with The Square in the manner depicted by the satire of the hypocrisy and greed of the contemporary art world. The film has been a source of inspiration for Dan Gilroy ?

I don’t think The Square has been an inspiration for Dan. According to me, what is more in question in The Velvet Buzzsaw it is a warning of the reign of the capitalism and the greed of individuals in general, all in the form of a parable. The film is about the dissolution of self-expression, artistic expression pure who would not seek to be approved by others or to be purchased. I don’t think that Dan has been inspired by another film. I have the impression that his inspiration stems rather from a look at the state of the world today and especially on that of the United States.