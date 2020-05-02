Jake Gyllenhaal is going to be the star of a mini-series HBO

Lake Success, based on a novel by Gary Shteyngart, will be also produced by the actor.

He lacked was a mini-series from HBO on the CV of Jake Gyllenhaal. The actor, who completely reinvented over the last ten years the blows of performance febrile (Prisoners, Night Call, The Rage in the belly…), has recently made the big jump to Netflix (with Okja and The Velvet Buzzsaw) and even accepted, to general surprise, sign up for a superhero movie – it will be this summer at the shows Spider-Man : Far from Homein the suit of Mysterio. Variety announces that Gyllenhaal will soon be the headliner of the mini-series Lake Successadapted from a novel of Gary Shteyngart (author ofAbsurdistan and Super sad love story) : the story of a man who leaves his family to travel the United States by bus in search of his love of youth. Jake Gyllenhaal will produce the series via his box of Nine Stories.

HBO has been a favored destination for great actresses and great actors of american cinema in recent years, Matthew McConaughey (True Detective) to Amy Adams (Sharp Objects). The sister of Jake Gyllenhaal, Maggie Gyllenhaal, has she found one of her greatest roles through the series of David Simon and George Pelecanos, The Deuce. Pending its delivery in Lake Successcurrently in development on the cable channel, visit on 3 July to find out what we had booked Jake for his great return to blockbusters, nine years after Prince of Persia : the sands of time.