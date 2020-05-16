Jake Gyllenhaal is set to make his own bread for the containment

The actor Jake Gyllenhaal — PictureLux / Starface



Like many of us, Jake Gyllenhaal has taken advantage of the

containment to be introduced to the mysterious art of the

manufacture of the bread. And now that he is put there, there is no turning back possible.

“Shhh, the dough is being lifted. Shhh. It is necessary that it is based on. It is in the process of rest “, he warned during his appearance in the Late Show of Stephen Colbert. The presenter asked him if, like many others, he had fallen into the worship of the bread made in-house. And the answer is yes !

Good advice to start

“As my hair has grown, and I walk gently in the world of hipsters, I fell in love with the homemade bread” admitted Jake Gyllenhaal, before explaining that he had had to seek the advice of a friend, baker.

“We were talking and, I hate to do it, but I said to him, “Can you teach me how to make my bread dough ?”, he continued. And I’m set. “Who knows, Jake Gyllenhaal is perhaps going to go until the end of his new passion, and pawn his acting career for that of a baker !