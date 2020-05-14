Jake Gyllenhaal made his film 4 movies on Netflix

You have just completed the film horror Dan Gillroy Velvet Buzzsaw and the charismatic presence of Jake Gyllenhaal you miss him already ? That’s not a problem, the catalog Netflix is always a few moves ahead and offers you to play the extra time with Enemie, a film where the actor has traded his role of art critic to that of a university party in search of his double-spotted in a movie. Unless you would prefer in a sharp critique of global capitalism with the delusional Okja. And then if you don’t always have the cure , you can still throw your eye on Brothers, a drama in which the place alongside Natalie Portman.Ready for a marathon Gyllenhaal ?

>>>Also read : Velvet Buzzsaw : Jake Gyllenhaal caught in the nets of the evil of the contemporary art on Netflix !