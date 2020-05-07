Jake Gyllenhaal – Marie Claire

Jake Gyllenhaal has always had a foot in the film industry, who was born 19 December 1980 in Los Angeles, father a director and mother a screenwriter. “What could I do other than cinema ?”, he says to Marie Claire 2013.

The cinema as soon as its 11 years old

Just 11 years old, the actor begins on the big screen in Life, love, cows, opposite Billy Crystal. 25 years and 38 films later, Jake Gyllenhaal is a landmark monument of Hollywood. Portrait of an actor in the role intense.

The talent of Jake Gyllenhaal gets noticed very quickly, particularly thanks to his performance in the drama of science-fiction Donnie Darkoin 2002, in which he plays a teenage schizophrenic, beset by hallucinations. For this role, he already sees-nominated Film Independent’s Spirit Awards.

Continuing her way quietly, the actor is following in the displays of independent film The Good Girlalongside Jennifer Anniston. It also stands out in the movie disaster The Day afterfrom Roland Emmerich, where he finds himself trapped under the ice.

Films

From 2005 onwards, the career of Jake Gyllenhaal marks a turning point, where the actor links the films to the authors. It is so upsetting as a cowboy turned upside-down by a binding homosexual in The secret of Brokeback Mountainwhere he gives a reply to Heath Ledger. The actor won the BAFTA for best supporting role, and was nominated for an academy award in the same category.

The young man turns then with director Sam Mendes for the movie war Jarhead : the end of innocenceand then gets the lead role in the thriller Zodiac David Fincher. Inspired by actual events, the latter traces the investigation on the mysterious killer of the Zodiac, which struck in the San Francisco area in the 1960s and 1970s.

Jake Gyllenhaal will share the poster with Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. In an interview with The Express in 2007, the actor explains : “For me, the case of Zodiac is universal. It is emblematic of the need that we all have to know the unknown.”

The actor made a detour to the comedy-drama with Love and other drugswhere he embodies the seductive Jamie Randall who falls under the spell of the independent Maggie Murdock (Anne Hathaway). For this role, he was appointed to the Golden Globes for best actor in a comedy. Back to the thrillers he turns into a young inspector in Prisonersin the company of Hugh Jackman.

Of “Night Call” to “Spider-Man : Far From Home”

In 2013, Jake Gyllenhaal continues his career as an apprentice journalist Lou Bloom in the thriller Night Callby Dan Gilroy which the actor is involved in the production. The film is critically acclaimed and the performance of Jake Gyllenhaal is rewarded by several awards, including the Vancouver Film Critics Circle Awards 2015 best actor.

With each film, the actor reinvents itself and shows his talent once again. In the drama The Rage in the bellyhe played a boxing champion, Billy Hope, who must cope with the death of his wife and fighting for custody of her daughter. For this film, Jake Gyllenhaal, who has the habit of turning his body, spent 5 months to train and learn boxing.

“A physical transformation was crucial to make the character credible,” he explains to The Telegraph. “I didn’t know boxer and I was terrified at the idea of passing for an idiot in the ring. It motivated me”.

In another register, the actor is part of the movie Netflix Okjawhere he embodies the strange Dr. Johnny Wilcox, while the small-Mija (Ahn Seo-hyeon) tries to save his pet, a pig genetically modified, from the clutches of the company agro-food Mirando Corporation, and its executive Lucy Mirando (Tilda Swinton).

Later, he also plays the leading role in the biographical movie Stronger David Gordon Green, for which he received the Hollywood Film Awards 2017 best actor, before camping the role of the villain Mysterio in Spider-Man : Far From Homealongside Tom Holland and Zendaya. In 2020, we will be able to see it in two films, Finest Kind and Rio.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu

Two years in a relationship with Kirsten Dunst, then Reese Witherspoon, a few months with the singer Taylor Swift, a brief affair with the fashion model Emily DiDonato, or the model Alyssa Miller. Jake Gyllenhaal has captured the hearts of more than one.

Since 2018, it would seem that the actor is in a relationship with the mannequin French Jeanne Cadieu, born in 1996.