Jake Gyllenhaal reveals his hidden talent… And it gives you goose bumps !

The fans fan of Jake Gyllenhaal will be happy to note that it is also a good singer as actor. At 36 years of age, the handsome american launches in a new challenge of starting to conquer Broadway with the musical piece Sunday in the Park with George, adapted from the book by James Lapine released in 1984. The author had been awarded a Pulitzer prize and two Tony Awards for his work, which has been a real global success and which had already been brought to the theatre.

The new show will therefore take place at the freshly renovated Hudson Theater and will run from 11 February to 23 April. And as he prepares to play in front of an audience in just a few short hours, Jake Gyllenhaal published Tuesday, February 7, a video filmed by director Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detectivethat sets the scene in his rehearsals. The clip, broadcast on his account of Facebook, has already totaled almost a million views. And for a reason : the hollywood actor is simply stunning, revealing a voice sublime.

His co-star, actress, Annaleigh Ashford, moreover, has not failed to share his enthusiasm, saying that she was an excellent singer. “Jake Gyllenhaal is very talented in singing! Watch out, Hollywood!“, she said New York Post. At the time the trend is for musicals with the cardboard cinema The The Landno doubt that the little brother of Maggie Gyllenhaal will attract the attention of productions that seek the rare pearl for their new projects…