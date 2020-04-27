Jake Gyllenhaal reveals his muscles for a challenge Instagram

By
James Reno
-
0
25


The celebrities will multiply the new challenges on Instagram – a way for them to be distracted by this confinement period. After having shared their childhood pictures on the social network, some stars reveal their muscles (and their acrobatic feats). The very recent “handstand challenge” puts the challenge the users to do handstands while wearing a t-shirt. Nominated by Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal has also decided to participate in the challenge. The american actor has responded to the call of his friend and was quick to show his sports talent, as well as his muscles. A video has already been viewed more than 300,000 times and has been liked over 5000 times on Twitter.

