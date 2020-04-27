Jake Gyllenhaal reveals his muscles for a challenge Instagram

The celebrities will multiply the new challenges on Instagram – a way for them to be distracted by this confinement period. After having shared their childhood pictures on the social network, some stars reveal their muscles (and their acrobatic feats). The very recent “handstand challenge” puts the challenge the users to do handstands while wearing a t-shirt. Nominated by Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal has also decided to participate in the challenge. The american actor has responded to the call of his friend and was quick to show his sports talent, as well as his muscles. A video has already been viewed more than 300,000 times and has been liked over 5000 times on Twitter.

The refusal of Ryan Reynolds

Tom Holland, the interpreter of Peter Parker in Spider-Man : Far From Home (2019), has also challenged actor Ryan Reynolds. The latter shared his response – hilarious – in story Instagram. Face puzzled, he simply replied,… no. “Ryan Reynolds has given a reply which is very appropriate to the challenge of Tom Holland,” one can read in the caption of a tweet from @getFANDOM, which takes up the story. A reaction that has provoked the hilarity of the internet users.