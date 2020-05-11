Jake Gyllenhaal searches for a mother for her children

Jake Gyllenhaal is finally ready to join the very closed circle of dads chickens Hollywood. Interviewed by the magazine People this September 20th, on her future plans, the actor and producer american of 36 years, has subtly expressed his desire to be a father. “I want to continue to become an adult, more than what I already am”, he begins by explaining, before adding : “With, I hope, my own family”.

The brother of Maggie Gyllenhaal says that it is the time spent with his two nieces, who have provoked his envy of paternity. “My sister has raised two daughters wonderful. They are really great, reveals uncle gaga in the magazine. It’s funny to return home after they have eaten plenty of sweets, it is as if I said “have Fun Mags!”, a little bit of revenge for all the shows bizarre that it made me do at parties organised by my parents.”

This is not the first time he insinuates to have children. In another interview for People in 2015, Jake Gyllenhaal was said that he would have loved that his role of father in the film The Rage in the belly “is not a fiction”. In the same year, he told the site Entertainment Tonight : “I’m not a father but this is one of my dreams, I would love to have the chance that this happens”.

A mom to find

The only major obstacle in his quest for fatherhood, Jake Gyllenhaal is single. And yet these are not the achievements that are missing in the RESUME of the actor Nocturnal Animals. In 2002, he falls under the charm of Kirsten Dunst. Their idyll lasted until 2004. He will then have to wait until 2007 to regain the love, this time in the arms of Reese Witherspoon, for a relationship that will last for two years.

Then, he has mostly flirted and lived for brief romances, including one with pop star Taylor Swift in 2010 and the French actress Léa Seydoux in 2012. In 2013, he starts to couple with the dummy american Alyssa Miller, to leave at the end of a year. Since, R.A.S. in the sentimental life of the actor, if we except a few rumors that feed the tabloids. The latter lend him of links with Olivia Wilde, Isabel Lucas or even Rachel Bilson. But Gyllenhaal did that make headlines about it : “I learned to have a real sense of humour for these things. There will always be opinions. I think I’ve learned to accept it.”

The photo album of Jake Gyllenhaal

In the video, these couples who are separated in 2016

In the video, the many achievements of Leonardo DiCaprio