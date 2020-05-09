Jake Gyllenhaal signs a deeply moving declaration of love for Ryan Reynolds

The actor Jake Gyllenhaal — WENN



Jake Gyllenhaal is a fan of Ryan Reynolds… And not just because the two actors are friends. In a text published by the Variety in the framework of its series of articles New Power in New Yorkon the most influential personalities of the city, the star of Brokeback Mountain spoke about what impressed him the most in the lead actor and producer of Deadpool.

Jake Gyllenhaal Pens year’s Emotional Tribute to Ryan Reynolds: ‘He’s a Gentleman in an Era of Foppish Putzes’ https://t.co/2K8mb5lTKF pic.twitter.com/UCQ3kULO6q — IndieWire (@IndieWire) October 2, 2018

“After years of wait and grind to get his physical unfortunate pear-shaped in the pants skimpy of a romantic comedy, Ryan has led his luck with Deadpool. He built the house Deadpool brick by brick, constructing a space that was inspiring and letting it extend from one corner to the other of the room, ” he explains. The film, released in 2016, has been a

huge hit at the box office, bringing in $ 780 million on a budget of 58 million…

Cardboard unhoped-for

No-one, however, did not expect really a success, or for Deadpoolan anti-hero a little bit forgotten in the comics

Marvel, nor for

Ryan Reynolds, who had already suffered a huge failure with his first superhero movie, Green Lantern, in 2011. Person, except

Jake Gyllenhaal, precisely.

“Even if Ryan Reynolds seems to do it all with ease, he works without ceasing. He wrote all night to be present for his wife and his children on the day (…) Ryan is an excellent author and comic, but he is still better as a friend, father, and husband. And this, to me, it is the sign of real power, ” says Jake Gyllenhaal.