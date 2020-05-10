Jake Gyllenhaal sings “A Love Song for Quarantine” in the series Viral Monologue

The song, which includes lyrics in rhymes related to the isolation of the family, was published on Friday by the actor.

In the framework of its series of monologues viral, The 24-Hour Plays has released a bonus track Friday, may 8, with Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the clip, the actor sings a piece of music written especially for him by the composer of Broadway Jeanine Tesori and the playwright David Lindsay-Abaire.

Titled “Across the Way”, the song is dropped on Instagram and has been described in legend as “a love song to the era of the quarantine.” In the video clip accompanying, Gyllenhaal is sitting in front of the camera in an orange T-shirt.

The song includes lyrics such as ” Day 32, I washed my hands, you’ve made a hen cornish. Day 36 you have stitched a mask, I washed my hands again. “

The room of four and a half minutes was written and recorded over a period of 24 hours, in accordance with the instructions of social distancing of the series. The artistic company was launched in march in response to the pandemic of sars coronavirus and involves a host of actors such as David Cross, Patrick Wilson and Rachel Dratch.

Watch the clip below and more information on the series of monologues viral here.

This article was originally published on The Life Reporter.