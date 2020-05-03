Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man) very appreciative to Tom Holland (the Avengers Endgame) since their first encounter, the tender confidences

A friendship as strong as heartwarming ! Yes, while Jake Gyllenhaal was funny confidences about her co-star Tom Holland, the revelations that follow most certainly will pleasure the fans. Ultra close to one another, the two actors never miss an opportunity to prove it through adorable posts on the social networks. If this strong link that unites them lasts even today, it is because it is created instantly upon their first meeting. Has an opportunity for an interview to EW last year, Jake told about the first time he saw the young Tom Holland and that is more than endearing.

Questioned on this subject in the presence of the actor of 23 years, Jake Gyllenhaal has had sweet words for him : “We were in a restaurant, I saw you on the other side of the room and my heart exploded” what Tom replied “Wow”, a real stroke of lightning friendly sum. Jake continues, and reveals his first words to the man who would become his co-star : “I remember walking towards you and you have said : ‘I’d love to work with you’, I really said it”. A dream indeed became a reality ! In the meantime other confidences of this kind, check out the worst defect completely unexpected for Tom Holland.