Jake Gyllenhaal talks about his love life and the fact of wanting children

Jake Gyllenhaal is ready to be a dad one day.
In an interview for the Vogue britishthe american actor spoke about his dreams of starting a family and going to see with children.
“Yes, of course I want to. I really want”, he answered, noting that his ideal of fatherhood to coincide with the character he plays in the room Sunday in the Park with George. “The making of love in having a child… it is life. At the end of the piece, it is what stands out. Children. Children and art” This is not the first time that Jake explains to want to be a father. In an interview in July 2019 for Sunday TODAY, he had said : “I hope to be a dad one day.”
Always about art and children, the actor has also revealed in the british magazine that he is “relaxed” in recent years, and that he focuses his energy on his relationships, especially his relationship with his current partner, Jeanne Cadieu, with whom he is in couple since December.
“See life as something fleeting, with the world in which we currently live, that I turned to my family, my friends, and love. I would say that I’m a little less interested in the work, and more by it all,” he acknowledged.
Also, the star of the film The Secret of Brokeback Mountain has admitted to having “overlooked” his personal life making his career a priority. “It is all the time the difficulty. I’m more interested in my life than at work. I’ve reached a point in my career where my desires have changed. I realized that I have neglected my personal life for strength to be concentrated on my work and on this idea.”
Jake is also back on the women in his life and has paid tribute to his sister, the actress Maggie Gyllenhaaland their mother, Naomi Foner.
“My mother and my sister are two of the most extraordinary that I’ve ever seen”, he said with pride. “Our vulnerability between us, our ability to communicate during difficult times, this is what I am most proud of in my family. I hope transmit it, this is the most important.”
When we asked the actor Okja what awaits him professionally, he said see more on the boards than on the big screen. “I love playing at the cinema and I had a lot of luck, but I feel really comfortable when I play and I sing at the same time. It is like that since young,” he says, before adding : “I’ve never been someone who knows in advance what to expect. But it must remain open.”