Jake Gyllenhaal talks about his love life and the fact of wanting children

Jake Gyllenhaal is ready to be a dad one day.

In an interview for the Vogue britishthe american actor spoke about his dreams of starting a family and going to see with children.

“Yes, of course I want to. I really want”, he answered, noting that his ideal of fatherhood to coincide with the character he plays in the room Sunday in the Park with George. “The making of love in having a child… it is life. At the end of the piece, it is what stands out. Children. Children and art” This is not the first time that Jake explains to want to be a father. In an interview in July 2019 for Sunday TODAY, he had said : “I hope to be a dad one day.”

Always about art and children, the actor has also revealed in the british magazine that he is “relaxed” in recent years, and that he focuses his energy on his relationships, especially his relationship with his current partner, Jeanne Cadieu, with whom he is in couple since December.