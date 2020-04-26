Jake Gyllenhaal: the british public is the best auditor in the world | News Ents & Arts

Jake Gyllenhaal has praised the audience for theatre in the United Kingdom prior to his return to the West End.

The american actor, nominated for an Oscar presents its sold-out show on Broadway, Sunday In The Park With George at the Savoy Theatre in June.

Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford will return both of their roles on Broadway. Photo: Matthew Murphy



It has been 18 years that he has not played for the last time on the london stage when he appeared in the play This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan.

Gyllenhaal and actress Annaleigh Ashford regain both their roles of the painter and his mistress in the musical of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

However, Gyllenhaal thinks that this will not be exactly the same show: “To bring him here in the city, I feel like the bastion theatre, and also for a public that listens better than any public in the world, will be a whole new experience,” he said.

“I remember the last show we did in New York, we look singing the last song and thinking that it didn’t look like the end, it had to go somewhere else, it had to be born elsewhere, and this is sort of reborn here. “

Gyllenhaal went on to explain that he thought the british public was different from the other, for which he had played.

“I think there’s a big difference, and I think that this boils down to is listening”, he explained.

“Not to say that the american public or the public of the world do not listen to, but it is a type of listening different.”

Gyllenhaal says that true love is to make art with the people you are closest to. Photo: Matthew Murphy



The actor was on stage in London the day before the interview.

“I could even feel the last night, we played a little last night and I remember that feeling as a performer,” said Gyllenhaal.

“You can sort of feel the burning sensation of a mind that listens, and I love it, I love it.

“This leaves you with, I don’t know, high expectations, what I love.”

The musical is inspired by the French painter Georges Seurat and his famous masterpiece A Sunday afternoon on the island of La Grande Jatte.

In the piece, the artist romancing is obsessed with finishing his masterpiece and sings in the song, Finishing The Hat.

Gyllenhaal said that he thought the song was about the fear of intimacy, and use the work to avoid the emotional bond was something he could identify.

“I think that so often with our work, no matter what we do, I think we will always come back”, he said.

“This is a space safer, it is a space that can have your privacy, but that does not imply the end, not all the complexities of interacting with another human being and try to be close and honest with him.

“And I think this song is really about and how difficult it is for these two people to come closer, because there was always this other thing, this other, love.”

“And it is a true love – create and make art or whatever it is that you do – but the real trick is when you start with the people you’re closest to.”

Sunday In The Park with George will be held at the Savoy Theatre from June 2020.