Jake Gyllenhaal, the hero of a thriller directed by the producer of The Tales of the

The dark Jake Gyllenhaal is one of the most bankable. His name is again feeling after having been cited by DeadlineMonday, 8 June 2020, as the main performer of the thriller “Snow Blind”.

“Donnie Darko”, “Zodiac”, “Night Call”, “Enemy”… all of them are brilliant thrillers that share the same common point: Jake Gyllenhaal in an (anti-)hero of the first plan. For several years now, his presence in the films of that genre appears as a guarantee of quality. The one who will be 40 years in December, has just signed a new long-feature film that promises to be a thriller. As shown in Deadlinethe attractive brown will have a central place in the adaptation of the graphic novel “Snow Blind” by the author of comics Ollie Masters (“The Kitchen”). Editions Glénat summarizes the book thus: “The life of Teddy, a young high school student growing up in a suburban residential area in Alaska, rocking the day where you post innocently a photo of his father on social networks and discovers that he is part of a witness protection program! A man seeking revenge lands than in the city, at the same time that a cohort of agents of the FBI… And if the reasons that led his father to enter in this program were less innocent than it claims ?”

A team that has already proven

The eternal love of Heath Ledger in “Brokeback Mountain” will be directed by the director Gustav Möller. His behind-closed-doors high-voltage “The Guilty” (2018) had conquered the audience and was away with the Critics Prize of the Festival policier de Beaune. “Snow Blind” marked the beginning of Danish in the English language. Deadline announcing this project as a mix between “Prisoners” (2013) by Denis Villeneuve, and “At the end of the race” (1988) Sidney Lumet. Patrick Ness, the author of “a few minutes after midnight,” which is currently working on a version of “lord of the flies” for Luca Guadagnino, is in charge of the scenario.