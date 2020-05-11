Jake Gyllenhaal, the “worst actor,” according to Peter Jackson

Before being a Hollywood star, an actor of the first plan through which passes most of the good scenarios, Jake Gyllenhaal has known the struggles of the beginnings, when, as a young beginner, he had to run the castings, and make its worth the time of a scene filmed by a camcorder. A hearing was particularly marked, that of the Lord of the Ringsthe huge trilogy directed by Peter Jackson.

Guest of Jimmy Fallon, for the promotion of Demolition his new film, Jake Gyllenhall is income with a lot of self-derision on this episode. The actor said that he was bidding for the role of Frodo. “I went to the auditions, it was an audition was a lot of indications of stage, he said. There was almost no dialogue“. Then he describes how this happened: “It was the scene where Frodo had to find the ring. I had to open something with a ring to the inside. But I remember not having done as he had to, because I had no line of dialogue to help me. I opened the thing and took the ring as if it was something mundane. And I remember the head of Peter Jackson who couldn’t believe it. After that, I had another scene with lines of dialogue to recite, except that this time I have not taken an English accent, while the Hobbits were to have a british accent“. Jake Gyllenhaal then adds: “Peter came up to me and say: “You are the worst actor I’ve ever seen! Nobody told you that you had to have an accent? “. I answered no and he told me: “Turns your agents ! ““.

Jake Gyllenhaal does not specify whether it has followed the advice of Peter Jackson, but very soon he has found roles that allowed her career to start: Donnie Darko, The day of aprba and The secret of Brokeback Mountain.

