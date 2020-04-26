Jake Gyllenhaal to the rescue of a dalmatian in distress in New York city

It’s not on the big screen as Jake Gyllenhaal plays the hero. As reported by the u.s. site Page Six on October 19, 2019, photo support, the player has not lacked courage to save a dog in distress. And not just any canid : a huge dalmatian !

Last October 17, in New York, the star of Prisoners is intervened by seeing that the dog was frozen in fear, alone, in the middle of an intersection very busy. According to a witness, the dalmatian had a leash but his owner was too small to hold such an animal. Jake Gyllenhaal does not hesitate to interrupt his ride with a mysterious woman to find a path in the middle of the cars, stop, to calm the dog and eventually bring him back to his mistress safe and sound. The actor of 38 years has even taken the time to give you some advice on different models of leashes to the owner to ensure that this incident does not happen again.

Adept dogs, Jake Gyllenhaal was already assigned on the topic during an interview W Magazine in 2018 : “I love dogs. I love it, is all. They are so players, and I think that they showed it to us, if we allow it. I don’t think if player that it, in general. I think I need to be reminded of this. Therefore, they are reminding us.“Even if it is quite able to save a dalmatian, the actor prefer German shepherds because its different companions were of this race. But there is nothing to prevent applying for a role in the next film Cruella with Emma Stone, which will be released in the spring of 2021 !