Jake Gyllenhaal transforms into the avatar adult of Donnie Darko in Source Code [critique]

The american actor Jake Gyllenhaal returns tonight on the small screen in the credits of the great science fiction thriller Source Codeof Duncan Jones (the son of David Bowie). In this second film of the young director (after Moon and before Warcraft and Mute), Jake Gyllenhaal must continually revive in the last minutes of the lives of the victims of the explosion of a train. It is the only way for him to find out who has planted the bomb and solve this amazing puzzle, but the price to pay will be very high.

Less amazed at this movie by Moon (our critique can be read here), the writing of First had all the same enjoyed this Source Code upon its release in 2011, writing in part “a fake blockbuster in which the scenario has been blasted by Duncan Jones, the son gifted from David Bowie. In good fan of Philip K. Dick, it simulates the conventions of a genre calibrated to propose a remake of his first feature film, Moon, amplifying the dimension paranoid and the lonely moon. The other good surprise, it is Jake Gyllenhaal, who transforms into the avatar adult of Donnie Darko using the costume of the superhero lost in the limbo of the 4th dimension. Upon arrival, a true back to the future, where, as in the cult film by Richard Kelly, love and free will are only trompe l’oeil.”

The history of Source Code : Colter Stevens wakes up suddenly in a train to Chicago. Amnesiac, he has no recollection of being mounted therein. Worse still, the passengers behave with him familiarly as he has never seen. Disoriented, he tries to understand what is happening but a bomb explodes killing everyone on board. Colter wakes up in a box strange and discovers that he is involved in a process experimental to project himself into the body of a person and relive the last 8 minutes of his life. Its mission : to continually revive the few minutes before the explosion to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the attack. At each failure, the chances of being able to go back in the past is dwindling. As he tries to prevent the explosion, his superiors tell him that a second attack is in preparation in the heart of Chicago and that it is no longer to protect the few passengers on the train but the whole city. The race against the clock begins.

