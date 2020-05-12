Jake Gyllenhaal unrecognizable in Southpaw

A first photo from the movie that the american actor, currently shooting under the direction of Antoine Fuqua is out on the Net. His metamorphosis is spectacular.

The least we can say is that to play boxer Billy Hope, in Southpaw he has given of his person and the result is bufflant.

The eye poke, the skull almost razed to the ground, the muscles swollen, veins protruding, a look bad: we have never seen Jake Gyllenhaal as well. The least we can say is that to play boxer Billy Hope, in Southpawhe has given of his person. And the result, as we see on photo released by the production, Weinstein Co, is bufflant.

Also interviewed a few weeks ago by the american magazine Varietythe actor had explained that he had not spared his efforts to achieve them. He stated that he had worked six hours per day for six months to build enough muscle to look like a boxer for the championship. Successful bet.

With this physical, Gyllenhaal is the opposite of what we’ve seen in previous films. Could you imagine such a transformation? For Antoine Fuquathe director of Southpaw, the answer is yes. “A lot of people see Jake as a nice young jewish boy from Beverly Hills. I say, no it is a man now. There’s something in his eyes that people don’t see. He has within him the anger,” he explained recently in the american press.

In conclusion, it appears the metamorphosis of Jake Gyllenhaal with that of two other major actors: “Two other people have done the same thing in their life, Robert De Niro in Raging Bull and Denzel Washington in Hurricane Carter. Guys like this are rare”.