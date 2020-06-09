Jake Gyllenhaal will play in a thriller, Snow Blind based on a graphic novel

Magnet thriller Jake Gyllenhaalso good in darker films like Sleepwalker and The prisoners will play and produce the thriller Blind snow based on the graphic novel of the same name.

Director Gustav Möller (The Guilty) will make his debut in English with the film, which makes him relive Gyllenhaal, who is also attached to star in the American remake of The culprit.

Patrick Ness the author of Walk from the chaos and A monster calls, will write the script. Created by Ollie Masters and Tyler Jenkins the graphic novel follows a boy who discovers that his family is in the witness protection program. It is described as a cross between the prisoners and the 1988 Sidney Lumet drama Running on empty, who played River Phoenix as a young man whose parents are fugitives.

Gyllenhaal will produce alongside his partner of Nine Stories Riva Marker, as well as Ross Richie, Stephen Christy, and Adam Yoelin BOOM! Studios. Gyllenhaal and Möller posted a pitch video for Snow Blind and have granted to stakeholders follow-up meetings on Zoom. Several studios and streamers have already submitted bids on the project, then you can expect that a distributor monte soon.

After having played the villain Mysterio in Spider-Man: far from home, Gyllenhaal gives the featured this year and focuses on the production, with four films ready to go out. That includes Tate TaylorThe drama, crime directed by women Latest news in the county of Yuba, Antonio Campos“Thriller starred Devil all the time, Reinaldo Marcus GreenThe drama Good Joe Belland Natalie Erika James‘ horror movie Relic. This is an inclusive group of filmmakers and talent, and Gyllenhaal deserves the merit of having allowed a variety of voices behind the camera.

The deadline announced the news of Snow Blind, and although it is not clear if this will be the next project of Gyllenhaal in front of the camera, the only other vehicle feature that it develops and that seems to be ready for the green light is The division, which associate it with Jessica Chastain under the direction of David Leitch. Gyllenhaal is also a producer of true detective movie Rage gold and you can click here to learn more about this project.