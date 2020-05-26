Jake Gyllenhaal will produce an adaptation of the graphic novel “Fun Home” by Alison Bechdel

This comic is autobiographical, which probe with lucidity the intricacies of childhood and identity, is a truly a jewel of introspection.

Jake Gyllenhaal has always made bold choices: ado marginal the best imaginary friend is a bunny rabbit giant in Donnie Darko, cow-boy lover in The Secret of Brokeback Mountaincop stolid in Prisoners... Was lacking was his bow, a small musical comedy-and not just anyone. After the Daily Mailthe actor will produce and play in an adaptation of the famous graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, Fun Homepublished in 2006, already mounted in a musical version on the boards of Broadway by Lisa Kron and Jeanine Tesori -a show that won five Tony Awards.

The name of Alison Bechdel tells you something? Normal: this author american gave its name to the famous “Bechdel test” from his influential COMIC lesbian Dykes to Watch Out Fora tool as simple as it is effective, which can assess the presence of women on the screen, by putting often highlight the dimension, stereotypical, and restrictive of their roles in the fiction –summary of the Bechdel test in this little instructional video. Translation, if your favorite movie doesn’t meet these three criteria (1/ Y a-t-il, in this film, at least two female characters with a name ? 2/ These two women talk about it ? 3/ And if yes, are they speaking of something other than a man ?), he did not win the label-sorry, but neither When Harry met Sallyor Sevenor Reservoir Dogs do not pass it on.

In Fun HomeAlison Bechdel tells the story with a tone of bitter, funny and raw, his childhood in the family home of Pennsylvania, marked by its stormy relationship with his father, an English teacher turned funeral director. Labyrinth, the novel adopts the structure of memory, as well as widening the traumas of her heroine, through effects of repetition and references -there are cross references to In Search of lost time Proustto discuss homosexuality and coming out, to Happy death of Camus, which helps develop the theme of suicide, or even the Ulysses James Joyce, whose characters are frequently mentioned.

Between neo-gothic inspired, exorcism on the secret family destructive and reflection lucid on the identity, Fun Home has clearly established itself as an indispensable -if you’re still not convinced, know that the New York Times sharing our opinion. Suffice to say that Jake Gyllenhaal has the pressure -above all, that he should also interpret the father of Alison Bechdel in this version, which will be conducted by Sam Gold (who has worked on a few episodes of The Affair).

Image: Copyright Twentieth Century Fox France