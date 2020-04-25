Jalen Hurts will be replacing Carson Wentz with the Eagles

Spent 32 turns to another quarterback to hear his name in the NFL Draft from the basement of the home of commissioner Roger Goodell. With pick 53 overall in the second round, Philadelphia Eagles issued the ballot with the details of your prospectus: Jalen Hurts, field marshal graduated from Oklahoma.

The prospectus, recognized for his skill with the legs more than the arm, he led the Sooners to the the semi-finals of the PIC in 2019, but lost to the Tigers of LSU one of the keys to the game for the championship.

Hurts, who asked for his transfer from Alabama to Oklahoma before the start of the season, 2019, after losing the title to Tua Tagovailoahe connected the 69.7 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards, 32 annotations, and eight interceptions in its first year as a senior.

But not only did that attack. The native of Channelview, Texas, finished as the leader at the time of going by land for the Sooners. In 233 attempts, Hurts advanced 1,298 yards and scored on 20 occasions. Also, he had a pair of receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown.

The scouts highlight his great athletic ability that allows him to throw on the run and make plays a high impact on the ground attack.

However, there is concern that Hurts wait a long time to get rid of the ball, which in turn leads him to take hasty decisions and this results in deliveries of the ball.

As a pin, Hurts would have a lot to learn, because it also highlighted their lack of precision and that their numbers fell to their rivals more talented in the First Division of the NCAA, so the same analysts expect to take the bench and learn from Carson Wentz.

Substitute

With so many doubts about his performance in the position of quarterback, and with Wentz as the first option, it Hurts, you will learn the outline of Doug Pederson and the skills of their own quarterback and graduate of North Dakota State, who will spend his fifth year at the controls of the Eagles since they took second place in the global recruitment of 2016.

In just four years in the emparrillados, Wentz has been significantly injuries that have kept him on the bench. The previous season was the first since his rookie year in which he played 16 games.

In it, he led the Eagles to take the pennant of the NFC East at the end of the season. In your first appearance in the playoffsin the Wild Card against Seattle, a controversial move Javedeon Clowney resulted in a concussion for Wentz, so he could not return.