James Blake covers “Come As you are”, while the beauty

This re-release, colossal Prince classic came out in 1987, in particular, is composed of not less than… 60 previously unreleased !

For years, the The Prince Of Real Estate achieved the feat of making the discography of the legend complete as possible. In fact, after a magnificent re-release of 1999 in particular, the beneficiaries of the Child of Minneapolis to prepare a new box of honor of the cult Sign O’ the Times (1987).

The re-release Super Deluxe Edition – available in eight CDS and/or 13 LP on the 25th of September – includes a very (very) good program. This edition offers to the fans the album remasterisé and much more… All are officially published in 1987 ; 45 titles unprecedented study recorded between may 1979 and July 1987, and a full concert recorded on June 20, 1987, in the concert of the tour Sign O’ The Times in Stadium Galgenwaard, Netherlands.

The collaboration of the legend of miles Davis

In addition, boxes of CD and vinyl contain a new DVD with the concert in its entirety, and unprecedented gave to Paisley Park on the 31st of December 1987. This benefit concert is the last of the tour Sign O’ The Times and mark the only collaboration on the stage of the Prince with the jazz legend miles Davis.

Edition Super Deluxe also includes a hardcover book of 120 pages, including letters handwritten unpublished titles from this era, including the successes The “U Got The Look”, “I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man” and “Hot Thing”but also photos of famous taken during this period by Jeff Katzthe photographer badge of the Prince of the mid-1980s until the early 1990s.

Among the highlights of this material, much of which was intended for the album The Factory Of Dreams Prince and the Revolution, published in 1986 – are the 1979 version “I Could Never Take the Place of Your Man “a recovery “The Ballad of Dorothy Parker “ with brass, “A Place in Heaven “ and “Can I Play With U ? “ with miles Davis.

A wardrobe must-have

In addition, for fans and collectors, a box set of 45 rpm limited and numbered, 1987 copies and manufactured in Detroit by The Third Man In The Dry Cleaning it will also be available. Account with the four singles 45 tours official posted in the ‘ 87, and two singles of official promotion of Warner Records and a new single with the two versions of the unpublished title “Witness 4 The Prosecution”. This set is available for pre-order now exclusively in the The prince of the official Store and the Third Man Records Store. The expeditions planned in the vicinity of the 14 of August !

“Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)” is now available in all streaming platforms. Present in the gift box Super-Deluxe, this document was registered on 14 march 1986 in the house of study of the Prince, on Galpin Boulevard, and would have had to be on the album abandoned The Factory Of Dreams. Listen :

Pre-order the album remastered now.

Below, find the huge list of songs :

CD1 / LP1: Remastered Album (Disc 1)

1 Sign O’ The Times

2 Play In The Sun

3 Housequake

4 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker

5

6 Starfish And Coffee

7 Slow Love

8 Hot Thing

9 Forever In My Life

CD2 / LP2: Remastered Album (Disc 2)

1 U Got The Look

2 If I Was Your Girlfriend

3 Strange Relationship

4 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

5 The Cross

6 That’s Going to Be A Beautiful Night

7 Love

CD3 / LP3 (Single Mixes

1 Sign O’ The Times (7″ single edit)

2 The, The, The, he, He, Hee (7″ single edit)

3 The, The, The, he, He, Hee (Highly Explosive) (7″ single edit)

4 If I Was Your Girlfriend (7″ single edit)

5 Shockadelica (If I was Your Girlfriend” B-side)

6 Shockadelica (12″ long version)

7 U got The Look (Long Look) (12″ edit)

8 Housequake (7″ edit)

9 Housequake (7 Minutes MoQuake) (12″ edit)

10 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (Fade 7″ edit)

11 Hot stuff (7″ single edit)

12-Hot Thing (Extended Remix)

13 Hot Thing (Dub Version)

CD4 / LP5 : Vault, Part 1

1 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (version of 1979)

2 professor, Master (1985 version)

3 All My Dreams

4 Can I Play With U? (with miles Davis)

5 Wonderful Day (original version)

6 Strange Relationship (original version)

7 reviews

8 The Ballad Of Dorothy Parker (with horns)

9 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 1)

10 Power Fantastic (live in the studio)

11 And That Says What?

12-Love And Sex

13 A Place In Heaven (Prince vocal)

14 Colors

15 Crystal Ball (7″ mix)

16 Great Height of the Wall (version 1)

17 Nevaeh Ni Ecalp A

18 In A Large Room With No Light

All tracks previously unreleased

CD5 / LP7 : Vault, Part 2

Train 1

2 It Ain’t Over ‘Til The fat Lady Sings

3 Eggplants (Prince vocal)

4 they All Want What They do Not have

5 White

6 Soul Psychodelicide

7 The Ball

8 Adonis And Bathsheba

9 Forever In My Life (at the beginning of the vocal studio run-through)

10 Crucial (alternate lyrics)

11 The Cocoa Children

12 When The Dawn Of The Morning Comes

13 Witness 4 The Prosecution (version 2)

14 Be Like That Sometimes

All tracks previously unreleased

CD6 / LP9 : Vault, Part 3

1 Emotional Of The Pump

2 the Rebirth Of The Flesh (with original outro)

3 Cosmic Day

4 Walkin’ In The Glory

5 Wally

6 I Need A Man

7 Promised To Be True

8 Jealous Girl (version 2)

9 There is Something I Like about Being Your Fool

10 Great Height of the Wall (version 2)

11 A Place In Heaven (Lisa vocal)

12 Wonderful Day (12″ mix)

13 Strange Relationship (1987 Shep Pettibone Club Mix)

All tracks previously unreleased

CD7 / LP11-13: Live In Utrecht – June 20, 1987

1 Introduction/Sign O’ The Times

2 Play In The Sun

3 Little Red Corvette

4 Housequake

5 Girls And Boys

6 Slow Love

7 Take The “A” Train/Pacemaker/I Could Never Take The

Place Of Your Man

8 Hot Thing

9 Oven

10 If I Was Your Girlfriend

11 Let’s go Crazy

12 When Doves Cry

13 Purple Rain

14, 1999

15 Forever In My Life

16 Kiss

17 Of The Cross

18 is Going to Be A Beautiful Night

All tracks previously unreleased

DVD: Live At Paisley Park – December 31, 1987

1 Sign O’ The Times

2 Play In The Sun

3 Little Red Corvette

4 Erotic City

5 Housequake

6 Slow Love

7 Do Me, Baby

8 Love

9 I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man

10 What is Your Name Jam

11 Let’s Pretend we’re Married

12 Delirious

13 Jack U Off

14 Drum Solo

15 Twelve

16 Hot Thing

17 If I Was Your Girlfriend

18 we’re Going to go Crazy

19 When Doves Cry

20 Purple Rain

21, 1999

22 U Got The Look

23 That it’s Going to Be A Beautiful Night Medley (with Miles

Davis)