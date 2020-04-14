James Blake covers Joy Division, Ray Charles and released a new song

Without any doubt, and as we have seen in recent weeks, the artists come out of the race in these tense moments that we live. They create new songs or hold concerts in streaming, they are doing their best for them and we spent a pleasant time while we are in quarantine. One of those who surprised us with his show, virtual was James Blake because we were nowhere to cry with all the emotional that was thrown.

Now the musician and producer English He even surprised everyone with a small presentation via his account Instagram. As he did the last time and spreading it in the comfort of his home, he played a selection of songs that are very well organized with just a piano and her voice melodious, you know, with the only thing for now that dear James Blake has at hand.

This time, he has decided to sing for us all of the songs on the album that we love in his discography, as “Life Round Here” and “Retrogade” or “Are You In Love?” and “I’ll Come Too” from his last disc, Assume the formVersions much more calm and more beautiful, ideal to relax these days. Of course, it was striking that he played a new song entitled “Say What You Will”, a beautiful ballad that you will surely love from the beginning to the end..

However what took everyone by surprise from the first concert he gave in the line, it is that he has played covers very interesting, showing us a little of the influences of James Blake. In the last episode, he has scoured Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean and Radiohead, now decided to expand the catalog by playing another group of versions, which has left us with a eye square.

For a start, it has ventured Georgia On My Mind, one of the classics of the legendary Ray Charlesalthough the thing would completely change when all of a sudden and sat down at the piano his own version of “Atmosphere” is output to the great division Joy. As if this variety of songs was not enough, also played “Forward” –his collaboration with Beyoncé– and closed with The first time I saw your face by Roberta Flack.

If you want to have a good time listen to a lot of covers of various artists in the voice of the good James Blakewe let you complete his last show in the line below: