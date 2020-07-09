James Blake, head in the stars with the moon “what is Real ?”

After the already brilliant “You’re Too Valuable”, the English musician, with his new title “what is Real?” continuing the journey around the coast line of a neo-soul-inflected trap and introspective, more optimistic than those of the early days of his career.

The career of James Blake is the proof that a·and musician·is not happy·is an e·musician·not talented·is. Get rid of the label sadboy that was unjustly since its creation, the artist of English origin, which now is located in Los Angeles, has seen its music upside-down, for his relationship with the actress Jameela Jamil.

Decidedly introspective, the productions of Blake have become, after three (excellent, but very exciting) albums, much more light its more recent, Assumes The Formwhich was offered as a kind of mea culpa. Since then, the singer indulges in an exercise much more light with a coherence that force compliance. Proof, once more, with the bright What Is Real ?the musician has shared this Wednesday, 8 of July.