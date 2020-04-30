James Bond and Pierce Brosnan : a return, Tarantino drunk… the actor is having fun and talking to fans – News Movie

Pierce Brosnan wore the costume of James Bond and represents one of its players in the most iconic. Back on spicy anecdotes.



Nice face, beautiful brown, Pierce Brosnan has played the secret agent in four films, box office success : GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow never dies (1997), The World is not enough (1999) and Die another day (2002). The actor has not been renewed for a fifth film, and the versions differ on this point, between voluntary departure or termination for “age aggravated”. The successor to Timothy Dalton, he was replaced, Daniel Craig, more blond, less own him, but just as sexy.

In a video interview for Esquire, Pierce Brosnan has delivered several anecdotes about his career and the franchise. Confined in his home of Hawaii, wearing a short-sleeved shirt gray, but cool, with floral motifs, the actor has, in particular, talked about a possible return in the saga… but not in the service of Her Majesty :

“Is it that I could come back in the role of a villain ? Since you asked : yes ! Yes, I believe so.”

This would be a first, a borderline schizophrenic, if an ex-James Bond came to disrupt a 007. The writers could be fun to build a plot on a background complotiste, almost second degree (even if this is not the spirit of the saga), at least it does not come under an identity that had nothing to do and would just be a wink to the fans (not necessarily exciting, then). Anyway this option is a vague, very vague possibility, which has little chance of seeing the light of day.

In the profusion of small stories, Pierce Brosnan has talked ofa project that Quentin Tarantino had been an espionage film that was never completed and of which the actor would have been able to be a part. As the director was late to the appointment, held by the press in the same bar where Brosnan was waiting, and he made him to serve Martinis. When Quentin Tarantino finally arrived, Brosnan saw that he was already well attacked and both have continued to lift the elbow :

“He slammed down on the table saying, ‘you’re the best James Bond, I want to do a James Bond ‘, and (…) I thought ‘calm down, please’, but it does not tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down.”

“No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond” concluded Pierce Brosnan, and in fact, nothing like this has seriously been in the pipes. Projects die but the memories remain… as alcohol, without moderation.

In addition to the bottle in the sea for a role of villain and the drinking session with Tarantino, Brosnan has delivered other opinions fun, in a playful tone, including the possibility of a James Bond bearded. His reply was without appeal : “not“. Fans and lovers of facial hair therefore will not have the support of the interpreter to transform the classy spy in the hipster sub-wood. Even Daniel Craig, the most suitable to wear a small 3-day beard, is fresh shaved on the photos Dying can wait. If James Bond became a woman, the question would no longer arise (at least to derive in the sale), and besides, Pierce Brosnan would not be against even if he doesn’t believe it.

Halle Berry in Die another day

Speaking of woman, Halle Berry has also made revelations. In the show The Tonight Showin duplex, the James Bond girl Die another day went to this little story. The actress nearly choking on a figduring a scene where she had to seduce the spy :

“I was supposed to be sexy while eating a fig, but I started choking me with it. Pierce [Brosnan] had to get up and practice the Heimlich maneuver [geste de premiers secours pour libérer les voies aériennes, ndlr]. It was so, so not sexy. It has been there for me, and he will be one of the people that I prefer in the world.”

James Bond is definitely a hero, to the screen as behind the scenes. And Pierce Brosnan has struggled to get rid of it, he confessed in Esquire. The role he would stick to the skinespecially clothing that allowed him to inhabit the character. The production was allowed to leave with the costumes, remember :

“The put it, it was like putting on a suit of armor. It really feels in the skin of the character. They give a certain presence, a certain elegance.”

Daniel Craig is waiting to die



Finally, the actor has passed the torch to Daniel Craig, which was not very hot at the start. Finally it is Pierce Brosnan who convinced him, explaining to him that he mordrait fingers if he refused the role. He also paid tribute to its interpretation, and advised him to enjoy the life after this experience (Craig should not re-enlist after Dying can wait) :

“Benefits. You did a wonderful job, Daniel. You have been a James Bond amazing. Really, hats off to you. I loved watching you. You have caught the bull by the horns and you have followed your journey. The world belongs to you and you can do whatever you want. Take care of yourself.”

To find the exploits of 007 Craig, see you 11 November in rooms.

