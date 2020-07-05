James Bond, Home,… : actor Earl Cameron died – Latin

Earl Cameron, described as” the first british actor black “by The Guardianhe died at the age of 102 years, this Friday, July 3, at Kenilworth, England. In an official statement relayed by the media, his agent has confirmed that he is” he died peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife and family “. Their children have also paid tribute :” As an artist and as an actor, he has refused roles which is degrading or stéréotypaient people of color. He was a man who stood up for their moral principles and a true source of inspiration “.

Earl Cameron, has made his cinematic debut in the film of 1951 Traffickers Dunbar (The Pool Of Londonin its original version). Then she starred in many films during his career, such as James Bond with Sean Connery in 1965 or even Start Christopher Nolan next to Leonardo DiCaprio in 2010. He also made an appearance in an episode of the famous tv series The Doctor Who. The announcement of his death has caused a profound emotion in the social networks.

