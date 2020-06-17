James Bond in France 4 : who plays the deadly assassin the face of Sean Connery in from Russia with love ? – Actus Ciné

On the occasion of the dissemination of “from Russia with love” tonight on France 4, with an approach of Robert Shaw, who plays a terrifying of the man’s hand in the murder charge of James Bond.

In from Russia with love, the indefatigable James Bond is assigned, in the midst of the cold war, the mission of bringing to the West a young Russian woman, Tatiana Romanova, as well as a unit of decryption, designed by the Soviets. But this operation is, in reality, a trap set by the criminal organization of the Spectrum, who intends to avenge the death of Dr. No. and grab the player… on the occasion of the release of the film this evening on France 4, with an approach of Robert Shaw, the interpreter of Donald “Red” Grant, the deadly assassin responsible for eliminating Bond.

United International Pictures Robert Shaw



He was twelve years old, and this after having lived through the suicide of his father, a doctor, is the young Robert Archibald Shaw starts in the theatre, an activity that serves as an outlet. From 1946 to 1948, follows courses of dramatic art Royal Academy of Dramatic art and acted on the most prestigious scenes of Great Britain, Stratford-upon-Avon and the Old Vic.

The work of Shakespeare is no longer a secret to him, and it is with pieces like “Othello” and “The Dream of a summer night” he traveled through Europe. Noticed by Alec Guinness, while he interprets “A lot of noise for nothing”got a small role alongside her in the comedy gold in the bar of Charles Crichton.

We are in the decade of 1950, and the war of the movies are in abundance. Robert Shaw looks logically propose of the characters in the army as in The dam Busters (1954) and Commando in Korea (1956). But it is the small screen that allows you access to the prominent roles. Therefore, he is the hero of the series of cloak-and-dagger-The Buccaneers 1956 to 1957.

At the end of this decade, he wrote his first novel, “The Hiding Place”the good success in the bookstore, and is that the exercise of reporting in the coverage of the Olympic Games of Rome in 1960.

Warner Robert Shaw in the battle of the bulge



The 1960s promise to be more fortunate. Robert Shaw gives a replica of equal to equal to Alan Bates and Donald Pleasence in the adaptation of the Caretaker by Harold Pinter. It has also marked the spirits with his performance of a man’s hand, while the muscles in from Russia with love, the second James Bond, released in 1963 (him again in the face of Sean Connery in The Rose and the arrow, 1976).

Therefore, the functions offered are often of the evil of personalities or unpleasant : dangerous criminal in the Tomorrow At Ten (1964), the colonel nazi in the Battle of The bulge (1965), a bloodthirsty mexican revolutionary in The raw material in the city (1971), etc.

Also sometimes interpret characters, large-scale, such as king Henry VIII in A man for the eternity (1966) – Fred Zinnemann, general Custer (1967), under the direction of Robert Siodmak, the Spanish conquistador, Pizarro in The Royal Hunt Of The Sun (1969) or even Churchill in the paw of the lion (1972) of Richard Attenborough.

Universal Pictures Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw and Roy Scheider in jaws



In the 1970s, it has been found in Losey (Two men fleeing, 1970), Lester (The Rose and the arrow), and Frankenheimer (Black Sunday, 1977). Has the sign of the Error, the Palme d’or in 1973, ex-aequo with The Scarecrow, Robert Shaw is also involved in large commercial successes, such as The sting (1973), a film by George Roy Hill, where he plays with the cups, The Pirates of underground (1974), where he faced Walter Matthau, and especially the Teeth of the Sea (1975) by Steven Spielberg. His character Quint, the adventurous hunter of sharks, leaves its mark on the collective imagination.

In April 1975, in the midst of shooting the polar of A couple of million dollars, Robert Shaw, returned to his home for lunch, he discovered the lifeless body of his wife, Mary Ure, died in his couch, probably as a result of the intoxication of drugs. For the actor, the beat is hard. The depression, the alcoholism even more pronounced… This evil may in part explain the heart attack he suffered in 1978. His last film, Avalanche Express, a film of espionage also played by Lee Marvin, released a couple of months after his death.