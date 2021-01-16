James Bond movie ‘No Time to Die’ postponed again

The film that would be released on April 2, will now be released in November 2021.

It looks like we’ll have to wait longer to finally see the most recent James Bond movie, No Time To Die, which will be Daniel Craig’s last as the super spy in Her Majesty’s service.

The premiere was postponed again: it will no longer be April 2. No Time to Die will only hit the big screen in November!

According to the Deadline site, MGM decided that it will need to wait a little longer, still due to the problems of the new wave of coronavirus infections.

Theaters in England, which are the key to the success of the film, face the same difficulties as the United States. They do not know when they will reopen to full function, sources say.

MGM would have considered putting the film on streaming services, but neither platform was willing to pay what they wanted: $ 600 million.

The study explained that this would be crucial for financial sustainability, so the film will need to be released in theaters.

The previous James Bond film, Specter, grossed $ 880.6 million worldwide. Skyfall, launched in 2012, achieved the highest earnings, with $ 1.1 billion.

No Time To Die also features the return of former Agent 007 performers Ralph Fiennes, Jeffrey Wright, and Christoph Waltz, as well as performances by Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch.