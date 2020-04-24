James Charles and Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor between in a quarrel heated

Rupaul’s Drag Race All Star winner Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor wants James Charles to … sashay away.

On Saturday, a quarrel between the two is stirred up on Twitter and it was a decline which nobody expected.

It all started with a tweet that Charles has posted this afternoon, that many (including the famous drag queen) found it offensive and insensitive in light of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“tested positive for having a big ass”, the guru of the beauty of 20 years wrote with an emoji of a sad / crying that comes with it.

It didn’t take long for Trinity to call James with a sarcastic and cheeky. “Big ass? Girl who you had diagnosed? Hellen Keller,” the Race dragsters alum replied.

Then the back-and-forth between the duo ensued.

“Shit, she had confuse the silicone bumps from your face with Braille instead of reading the results of my test,” replied James. “My mistake… speaking of mistakes, how is your crown?”