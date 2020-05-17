James Charles farted at least 50 times the final issuance of the shooting

Influencer and star of the beauty on YouTube James Charles opened up about something deeply personal.

He went on Twitter on Friday, confirming to his 5.5 million followers that he had whipped up a storm while recording the finale of their competition show YouTube Original Influencer snapshot.

It all started when one of his co-judges – another magnate of the makeup and influencer Norvina–called to become gaseous on Twitter.

“If anyone is wondering why I continued to do this face”, began Norvina, accompanying a photo of the judges, face stoic. “It’s because of James Charles fart every 3 minutes. It made me explode. I tried so not to laugh, and I wanted to kill him because there were 10 cameras locked in on us all the time.”

Charles, no stranger to controversy, has decided to share the charge and of being frank.

“HAHAHAHAHA I don’t remember what I ate, but I farted at least 50 times during the final,” wrote Charles with an emoji of a skull. “We craquions all.”