James Charles has become an ambassador for CoverGirl, the brand of makeup !

The name of the CoverGirl you’re may already be familiar : it is an american brand, it is difficult to get by in us, but that is terribly known in the United States. We were talking about this in our section Mark in 2012 !

CoverGirl has presented yesterday its new ambassador, and this is James Charles, make-up artist new yorker of 17 years.

Who is James Charles ?

James Charles has known a huge success since the creation of his YouTube channel in December, 2015. Today, there are more 75 000 subscriber•es, and his account Instagram jcharlesbeauty is not left out because most of 495 000 people the following on this network.

In an interview to the webzine LookCharles himself seemed to be surprised by this sudden success, and explains that he would post the fruit of his work on Instagram, to help it develop its customer base and establish its reputation of make-up artist. It is at the time of Halloween that he has tried the “skull makeup” makeup ” death’s head “), and the flow of positive feedback encouraged him to continue on this path.

James Charles, so this is a young man passionate about the makeup and who uses it to express himself : in his eyes, it is a form of art.

The craziest thing of all this is that James is self-taught ! He learned by practicing for years, thanks to the resources available on YouTube. I confess that in my short life, I’ve watched the tutorials, but from there to reproduce… Hat, the make-up artist !

The men, the makeup and the Internet

As evidenced by Manny Mua or Jeffree Starthe makeup is becoming more open to the male sex, and the social networks have allowed a wide open mind on the subject.

Mymy approached the subject of makeup for men in an article that I strongly recommend to read.

I look forward personally to this ad with CoverGirl and I wish James Charles to fully thrive in her role of ambassador, alongside prestigious stars such as Katy Perry !

I’ll finish with the words of Manny Mua who serves as the bio on his account Instagram :

The men also deserve recognition in the make-up game.

(Free translation and very assumed !)