James Charles is expressed after the critical challenge Mugshot

After having been the subject of a review online, James Charles spoke.
The 20 year old young man was criticised on the social networks after he published his version of the “Mugshot Challenge,” a trend viral today where the people are worn in a photo as if they were taking a mugshot. In the pictures that the YouTube star has published online, its makeup has evoked eye bruised, and a bloody noses as he looked fixedly at the camera, and on the side.
However, everyone was not satisfied with the last project of Charles. “I don’t understand why this would be a trend. I love James but this is not fun to have on the face bruised and not being able to cover them. Maybe I’m too sensitive but it made me really uncomfortable because I could not ‘I Don’t remove mine. This made me feel so dehumanized “, has tweeted a person, to which Charles replied:” Hi baby, I am really sorry that you have experienced something as horrible and traumatic. This is a trend that tik tok people post their “passport photos” and have nothing to do with domestic violence. Do you like to. “
“I don’t think it is just you, it is the trend itself that is triggered for many,” said another tweet.
“I understand that, but this trend is stupid and has nothing to do with domestic violence. What about action movies? Halloween? Special effects? Simple bloody noses? This is not new”, he replied.
Finally, Charles has completely deleted the images. As he explained in a tweet, “Despite the fact that hundreds of other influencers and artists have done something similar, I deleted the trend mugshot because I had never the intention to trigger anyone, and it is a waste of time to try to have an open discussion with people who hate me despite everything. “
But don’t confuse it with an apology. When someone tweeted, “My boy, you don’t have to apologize for everything, get some balls !!! “added the personality of the Internet,” This is not an apology lol. “