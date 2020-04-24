James Charles is expressed after the critical challenge Mugshot

After having been the subject of a review online, James Charles spoke.

The 20 year old young man was criticised on the social networks after he published his version of the “Mugshot Challenge,” a trend viral today where the people are worn in a photo as if they were taking a mugshot. In the pictures that the YouTube star has published online, its makeup has evoked eye bruised, and a bloody noses as he looked fixedly at the camera, and on the side.

However, everyone was not satisfied with the last project of Charles. “I don’t understand why this would be a trend. I love James but this is not fun to have on the face bruised and not being able to cover them. Maybe I’m too sensitive but it made me really uncomfortable because I could not ‘I Don’t remove mine. This made me feel so dehumanized “, has tweeted a person, to which Charles replied:” Hi baby, I am really sorry that you have experienced something as horrible and traumatic. This is a trend that tik tok people post their “passport photos” and have nothing to do with domestic violence. Do you like to. “