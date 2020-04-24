James Charles is under fire from critics following its story Instagram of the New Year

The famous youtubeur James Charles has faced an outcry on Twitter because of his story ” Instagram of the New Year. Following this story of the internet users they accuse him of having uttered the “N word” multiple times.

To celebrate the new year, James Charles partied with close friends. The youtubeur has shared a few highlights from the evening on Instagram, including her cover of “My Type” of Saweetie.

His recovery has caused a heated debate on social networks. In fact, some people have claimed that he had uttered the “N word” multiple times during the song, a word that represents a real taboo, especially in the United States.

Who is James Charles ?

James Charles is a youtubeur beauty that counts more than 16.4 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

The youtubeur has found its place in the YouTube Rewind 2019 with his video “No More Lies” , in response to a controversy, which has been viewed over 48 million times and one of the videos remained the longest trends on the platform in 2019.

What has happened in the past ?

The debate has raged on Twitter after the story ” Instagram of the youtubeur. Some people have said that it was pronounced the “N word” multiple times while others have argued that this was not the case.

“Why isn’t anyone talking about James Charles saying the n word twice in a story Instagram”

Why is nobody talking about James Charles SAYING THE N WORD TWO TIMES IN A GI STORY. ? pic.twitter.com/oZy9oXX3IA — Joaquín (@JoacoSevitz) January 1, 2020

“I listened to it and I have not heard him say before. I hate James as much as anyone, but I think the people are cheated out of it. I may have missed something, but I don’t think he said.”

See I listened to it and I didn’t hear him say it. I hate James as much as anyone else but I think people got this one wrong. I might have missed it tho like idk it’s sus but I don’t think he said it — keri?♑️???? (@keribear101) January 1, 2020

James Charles himself has denied these claims, stating that it would have been “stupid” to record a video of him saying this and leave it online then.

no? turn up the volume & listen, I skip over it. how stupid would I have to be to confidently record a video of me singing the n word and still have it up the next morning — James Charles (@jamescharles) January 1, 2020

The hashtag “jamescharlesisoverparty” (already used in previous controversies) has remained a certain time in the top trends on Twitter. Many internet users calling for measures to be taken against the youtubeur.

Some of them have also pointed out that the youtubeur raised havoc regularly in the chronicle, and every time without a surprise it was to damage thanks to “crocodile tears“.

i feel like this is the 100th time this shit has trended. y’all ended his ass so many times goal keep coming back the moment he makes a video shedding his fake tears. y’all some clowns but are we surprised? no. #jamescharlesisoverparty pic.twitter.com/ewXesOJQz3 — nede (@fredsfitzell) January 1, 2020

This is not the first time that James Charles is involved in a major controversy. In may 2019, the youtubeuse Tati Westbrook was accused of using his fame to harass men.

Many each other had then supported the claims of Tati Westbrook which had lost to James Charles near 3 million subscribers in a few days.

Following this, James Charles has released his video “No More Lies”.