You can’t decently not not know what it is. It has invaded the schools, colleges, high schools, universities and even offices. The Hand Spinner is the new must-have in the field of toy. Like we could have a spinning top or a yo-yo in our childhood, it is in reality a small object to branches ergonomic, whose ultimate goal is to turn, sandwiched between your two fingers. Originally created to help children with autism to channel their concentration, it has little by little invaded the planet and in all areas of predilection.

We thought so to speak, because he has even managed to get a place in the Beauty Sphere, thanks to the beauty boy James Charles that was used recently in a video posted on his account Instagram. It provides, in effect a contouring using the small object. Of course, it is only used for the areas detailed, such as shadow or light. And the least we can say is that the result is successful ! This is probably due to the speed of the branches of the Hand Spinner which allows a certain precision.

Well, of course, this flows from a source : he has not used the item when it was in full action. We could deduce that it would be necessarily less enjoyable ! The contouring that has made almost 3 million views is, of course, in the tendency to carry make-up with objects absolutely improbable in the image of an iPhone or a shoe with heels. The question remains, what will be the next ?

L. Flat