James Charles reveals her version of TikTok of the Bachelor to find a boyfriend

The youtubeur popular, a true guru of beauty, James Charles has surprised his fans after he announced that it launched its own version of TikTok of the show The Bachelor.

James Charles has been a year 2019 amazing. Despite a quarrel between him and Tati Westbrook that has caused much ink to flow, the youtubeur continues to develop and gain many subscribers.

The star of the beauty will not be overlooked by 2020. He announced that he was going to launch into a version of TikTok of the popular reality tv show : The Bachelor.

After having admitted that he had hesitated to post the video on TikTok, James Charles has explained that he does not think there is much to lose: “I have the impression that it can’t do wrong to anyone and I do not think that this shall turn to the scandal.”

“Everyone here is either in a relationship that is very cute is in a celibacy difficult. Unfortunately for me, I am part of this second group of people, surprise, surprise !”

A finding that the youtubeur has the intention to change with a new concept : “In 2020, I’m trying to change that, put me a little more forward and I want to get married so I want to play on the Bachelor how TikTok.”

James Charles then began to describe and talk about his hobbies before you launch a call for interested people to be involved and are commenting on its publication or by using the feature Duo of TikTok.

Despite his approach, confident, at the end of the recording, he couldn’t help but laugh at the saying “Oh my god that is what I did“.

Even if this approach can easily unleash the trolls and cause all sorts of problems, the youtubeur seemed quite optimistic about this selection process for finding a new boyfriend.