James Charles speaks about becoming a positive force in the community of the beauty

James Charles proves that he is much more than a good make-up artist.

In fact, the player of 20 years and holds numerous titles: content creator, designer, business owner – the list can go on. But now, James is playing an even bigger role, and importance, to which nobody could have expected. He is the latest star to get involved in raising awareness and funds for the relief of coronavirus.

He tells E! News exclusively that now more than ever he wishes to be a force for “positive” in the community of the beauty, hence the decision to organize one of the largest collaborations in the history of YouTube. Tuesday afternoon, he shared the video “The Biggest Beauty Collab In History”, which shows him and other influencers such as Bretman Rock, Tutorials Nikkie and Nikita Dragun participate in the challenge, Pass the brush in the name of charity.

For the aliens, for lack of a better word, this may seem like a small gesture, but anyone who follows James and his fellow artists knows that their collaboration goes well beyond.