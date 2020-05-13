James Charles speaks about becoming a positive force in the community of the beauty

James Charles proves that he is much more than a good make-up artist.
In fact, the player of 20 years and holds numerous titles: content creator, designer, business owner – the list can go on. But now, James is playing an even bigger role, and importance, to which nobody could have expected. He is the latest star to get involved in raising awareness and funds for the relief of coronavirus.
He tells E! News exclusively that now more than ever he wishes to be a force for “positive” in the community of the beauty, hence the decision to organize one of the largest collaborations in the history of YouTube. Tuesday afternoon, he shared the video “The Biggest Beauty Collab In History”, which shows him and other influencers such as Bretman Rock, Tutorials Nikkie and Nikita Dragun participate in the challenge, Pass the brush in the name of charity.
For the aliens, for lack of a better word, this may seem like a small gesture, but anyone who follows James and his fellow artists knows that their collaboration goes well beyond.
As James said, this 15 minute video shows that there is a real sense of “solidarity” among the many influencers, despite what people may think. “Obviously, the community of the beauty has been through a lot in recent years and I think it is a kind of misconception general according to which we are all fools and that everyone will hate, but this is really not the truth in any way, shape or form ,” he shares. “I was really lucky to be still friends with a lot of people in the community and we all have a very good relationship. We literally discussed yesterday evening, we all watched the video and became so emotional and proud of it . “
Not only that, but their collaboration gives them the opportunity to spread joy in these uncertain times.
For James, he believes that put “a smile on the faces of the people” is the least it can do since it is “lucky to be a YouTuber” and work from home during the quarantine.
In addition, the star mentions the emotional turmoil it has known in 2019 and says he now wants to focus on better days ahead. “The last year has been really difficult for me, but I finally felt out of the storm and I go to so much amazing and positive, the sharing there. “2020 has been very strong for me, even if I have to work at home. I always feel movement really powerful and positive and that is what seems to me the most important.”
He continues: “I am really excited to be here and, honestly, to be alive and working very hard on a number of exciting ideas. This is really cool. As I already said, I have the chance to be a YouTuber and be able to continue to work to publish content. “
Not that all the sun and the rainbows have been to James during the quarantine. He admits that this situation is “not ideal” and that the social distancing has been “pretty hard” on his mental health, but he says that the shooting of videos like the one above was a nice “distraction” in the midst of chaos.
He will also be comforted in the success of “amazing” show Influencer snapshotthat has been a success on YouTube, not only with the Sisters but with the community of the beauty in its entirety. Since its first, millions of people are connected to see what was talking about the series, something that makes James “really happy” because it offers a “platform for smaller artists, I think, really deserve it”.
Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock
Having exceeded its goal of creating a show out of the list, James now devotes all his energy and his resources to his future projects, including the launch of Sisterland, his 21st birthday coming up and the planning of collaborations with great names such as Doja Cat, Charlie Puthand Troye Sivan. In addition, he has teased a big “makeover” with the fabulous and effervescent Jojo Siwa, who has made headlines for his casual look.
That being said, the artist is clearly not in a position to”execute” his plans for his birthday and the collabs, because Los Angeles is still the subject of an order of stay-at-home. “We must, of course, to wait and be patient, but who knows? Patience is a virtue and sometimes the best things come to those who wait for this to be a sign. Anyway, this will be amazing once it is finally filmed. The finger is crossed “, he promises.
One thing for which he will not have to wait for his time is the release of his new merch. This Thursday, Sisterland will be open to both companies and fans are eager to get their hands on the items cute. James himself reveals that he is wearing the tracksuits “non-stop”.
He jokes, “I’ve been in my sweats all day. My mother was like,” Ok, you’ve already washed this tracksuit? “And I say to myself “Yeah, every night, but I’m going to put it back because it is cute as hell and it is very comfortable.” Https://www.eonline.com/ “
In addition, the owner of the mark sharing that with each purchase, customers will receive a mask Sisters free. And for those who want to help relieve the COVID-19, clothing Sisterland will donate a mask to a worker in the first row for each mask purchased.
James said: “This is just another way that I try to do my part and give back to help make a positive impact for COVID-19.”
In a statement to E! New Jamie Bryne, Director, YouTube Creators, YouTube has shared: “It was incredible to see James Charles getting up on YouTube to become one of the creators of the most popular and the most influential of the platform. So I’m delighted to see him join some of our other incredible creators like NikkieTutorials and Bretman Rock while they gather their communities to raise funds for the world health Organization during this critical period. ”
For the latest updates on the pandemic of sars coronavirus and advice on how to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, please visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to https://www.cdc.gov.