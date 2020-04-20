James Charles speaks of a Trinity of ‘The Tuck’ Taylor Drama with Ies X Change

At the end of last month, Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2, was mixed with a back-and-forth on Twitter with the influencer James Charles. The latter was recently the guest of the talk-show of Ies X Changes, the other winner of All Stars 2, and has discussed the situation.

James Charles | Jamie McCarthy / . for Marc Jacobs

James Charles and Trinity ‘The Tuck’ Taylor’s drama, explained

The drama began when Charles sent the tweet, “tested positive for having a fat a **”, which has been regarded as a joke surrounding the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19). The winner of the Drag Race has tweeted and said: “Fat a **? Girl who you had diagnosed? Hellen Keller? “

They have started to go back and forth when James tried to make a joke, referring to the plastic surgery Taylor. He said: “D ** n, she had to be wrong [sic] the silicone bumps on your face in braille instead of reading my test results real. My mistake…. speaking of errors, how is your crown? “

Big ass? Girl who you had diagnosed? Hellen Keller? – Trinity The Tuck (@TrinityTheTuck) march 29, 2020

The conversation then moved to Taylor by saying that Charles has cut his queue at the Drag Con RuPaul, tweeting: “Awe girl that is cute. Continue to read the doll. I’m not the one who tried to break the queue of people at the drag con to meet you and ask you if you can send me a free product (my panties inward) for a similar article and a post. But my daughter, you do it! It has really the air… “

The two continued to exchange blows, with Taylor saying that Charles went towards them to Drag Con and Charles has posted screen shots of messages to Instagram where he said that he had offered to pay Taylor.

Here is what James Charles was said to Ies X Change

After having both commented on the YouTube channel JakeyonceTV, Charles has recently been invited on The X Exchange Rate, the talk show hosted by the co-winner of the season 2 of Taylor’s All Stars, Ies X Change.

Ies X Change has questioned Charles about the situation, asking him if he and Taylor were friends before any of this happens.

She said in part: “We have never been friends. I watched every season of Drag Race like twice. I love a lot of queens of the program, including it. Honestly, it was one of my favorites, which is why this situation is really really disappointing. But I’m just bored and tweeted [the joke] a few days ago… because everyone has made jokes about the coronavirus… and with all that is happening in the world, its [was] just [to] laugh and have a good time. “

Charles went on to say that they did not know if Taylor was joking, but things have clearly turned to the left very quickly. “I didn’t really know how to read. I wanted to assume that it was a drop fun, I cheered and this has not gone well. She was very angry and continued to fight back. I just wanted to calm me down and I said that I had no interest to beat me. “

All in all, Charles said that he had tried not to take any of it seriously because it was on the social networks. “Anyway, I still love what she does, I have a lot of respect for it. It is one of my queens preferred to have never mounted the stage. The situation was disappointing but at the end of the day, it’s just Twitter and the words twist and all that stuff, so I try not to take it to heart. ”