All the challenges that come in TikTok do not have the same level of acceptance or thanks. One of the latest trends is called “mugshot“, And involves taking a photo that you bring to the authorities when you stop, to make you a mugshot.

In addition, many users have published in this social network pretending to be arrestedwith signs of violence simulated. When a foreigner presents a content of this type, you can receive criticism, but when someone of the stature of James Charles, tens of thousands of comments asking you to delete it immediately.

The guru of the makeup, only 20 years old, dared to share two pictures of him on Twitter and Instagram by following the challenge #mugshot. The result has been a flurry of criticism accusing him of insensitive.

Thanks to his skill with the brush, was able to create a makeup style to be very realistic of your nose falsely sanguinolienta, as well as to simulate a black eye. Many users have jumped in with answers very negative, saying that “Glamurizaba” domestic violence.

After the deluge of criticism, the artist has decided to remove the photos from Twitter but not Instagram. In his official account, I wanted to share a few explanations: “Although hundreds of influencers and artists have done something similar to my photos, I deleted it because I had never the intention to upset the person, and it is a waste of time to try to reason with people who hate me“.

When a user says in this publication that it “does not have to apologize,” Charles answered categorically: “These are not excuses and I’m not excuserai not “. The make-up artist has 17 million followers on Instagram and the other 18 on YouTubethis makes it a benchmark in the world of makeup. Accustomed to controversy, you know that fame can attract as many supporters as haterssomething that seems clear in this last episode.

The post James Charles, the centre of the controversy after it appeared “beaten” in a challenge: “I will not apologize” appeared first on Play Crazy Game.