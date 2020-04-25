James Charles tweets that he has been “threatened” by Uber Driver

YouTube star James Charles says that an incident volatile with one of the drivers of Uber.

Thursday, the guru of cosmetic was reported to have been harassed verbally by an employee of the ridesharing while he was in Florida for a convention of star of social media called Playlist Live.

“Hi! One of your drivers in Orlando just called my employee and I are idiots, sluts, and threatened to hit us”, has posted the 20 year old young man, tagging the handle official Uber. “Please, please, please, please contact me as soon as possible.”

@Uber @Uber_Support hi! one of your drivers in orlando just called my employee and I are idiots, sluts, and threatened to hit us. Please, contact me as soon as possible.

– James Charles (@jamescharles) February 28, 2020

Uber’s guidelines specifically states that drivers are to “keep the conversation informal and friendly with the customers, the passengers, the restaurants and between them. Do not ask personal questions and do not act aggressively towards the other”.

The conductors and drivers are encouraged to “treat your fellow users of the app Uber as you would like to be treated yourself: with respect.”

“Don’t touch strangers or anyone that you just meet using the app Uber. Hit, injure or have the intent to hurt someone is not allowed”, is also a common rule on the Web site.

We take this very seriously. Please send us a DM with your email address and your phone number so that we can connect as soon as possible.

– Support for Uber (@Uber_Support) February 28, 2020

The company has contacted James with a tweet that said: “We take this very seriously. Please send us a DM with your email address and your phone number so that we can connect as soon as possible”, to which he quickly replied: “Just sent. Thank you . “

“We thank you for writing to us. We have been in contact via DM. If you have any questions, please let us know by replying to this message”, was the last public response from Uber.

You have a story or advice to give us? Send an email to the publishers of TooFab in tips@toofab.com.