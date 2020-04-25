James Charles will lead a reality tv show to become the next influencer beauty

The youtubeur James Charles announced his next big project: a competition to find the next influencer beauty.

When James Charles is not in the midst of a “drama”, he produces reality tv shows!

• Read also: James Charles accuses the brand of having copied his palette with Morphe

This contest aimed to find the next “beauty guru“people will be broadcast on YouTube, on the channel of James specifically. The influencer and make-up artist will not only animate the series, but he is also very involved in the creation and production of the show.

James has not revealed too many details about everything, but he explained that 6 influencers beauty of the falls were going to compete for a very big price. It includes$ 50,000, as well as gifts that James did not want to announce yet.

You can see the whole in the spring of 2020, but in the meantime, registration is open to the public until November 21, 2019, just here. To register, you must be 18 years and older, living in the United States (sniff) and have a YouTube channel that has been active for at least 3 months.

The make-up artists post their audition video on YouTube using the hashtag James Charles Casting, and you can go see it to give love to your influencers beauty favorite!

This gives a great opportunity for micro-influencers having the push to the popularity that they deserve.

Looking quickly the bids, we raised 5 candidates who stand out, and here they are:

Aliyah B

Elliot Bach

Caitlin Ford

LVND Beauty

Dre Balenci