James, Charles, youtubeur become muse beauty

Real phenomenon, the channels beauty of the male flower from all sides. In the real pros, these boys give a max of advice for the greatest happiness of all make-up addicts, whether they are boys or girls. Zoom in on James Charles, a youtubeur u.s. become a world star of the make-up !

Today, a lot of make-up artist are men. An art that is no longer reserved for the fairer sex and that James Charles has invested the most beautiful of ways. Avid pallet from a young age, this youtubeur american

is quickly passed to the superior stage. It has even won the award for best YouTube channel in the category Beauty the Streamy Awards in 2018. That is to say…

James Charles Dickinson, alias James Charles, is, therefore, a prodigy brushes (we have already presented). Completely self-taught, this young American of 19-year-old has learned to put on makeup through tutorials beauty on YouTube, the network on which he now has over 14 million subscribers (and as many on Instagram) ! Its video most popular Doing Kylie’s Jenner’s Halloween Makeup, has been viewed over 25 million times. He is best known for its “skull” make-up” make-up way (death’s head) terribly realistic.

For their bring a touch of glam, he’s having fun without limit, adding bright colors and even glitter multicolor. In 2016, the cosmetics brand CoverGirl is interested in his work and he became its first ambassador to the male, representing its new mascara, So Lashy. At the end of 2018, James has signed a collaboration with the famous brand of pallets Morphe : Morphe x James Charles Palette. The menu, 40 eyeshadows to achieve the make-up of the wiser the more delusional !

Where to find it ?

On YouTube : James Charles

On Instagram : @jamescharles

His product, darling

Its impressive palette of 40 shadow with a mix of warm and cool hues. The most frequently used are proposed in a large bucket. Stay optimistic to find it, because it is often out of stock !

Palette The James Charles Artistry Palette, Morphe, With 75.7 g, 44,95 € (on lookfantastic.fr)

