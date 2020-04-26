James Franco denies that his testimony be made public

The actor James Franco — Los Angeles Times/Polaris/Starface



James Franco wants to testify as a witness in the defamation lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp in

Amber Heard long as it remains sealed. Understand : nothing of what he said must not end up public, and even less in the press. This is what his lawyers have asked for, threatening, otherwise, to claim damages and interest.

“Before agreeing to appear, we ask that a protective order on confidentiality is entered by the Court and contain, among other provisions, the following items : the transcript will not be used for purposes other than the litigation ; if a portion of the transcript is submitted to the Court, it must be submitted under seal ; any party may discuss the fact that the deposition of Mr. Franco is or has been made with a third party or any other person, including the press ; no party may discuss the testimony of Mr. Franco and/or the transcription (or show any part of the transcript) to a third party or any other person, including the press ; and if a party breaches these confidentiality provisions, such party shall be liable for damages (an amount which we can discuss), ” one can read in the application that is provided The Blast.

Key witness

Johnny Depp attack his ex-wife for having stated in an article in the Washington Post she is a victim of domestic violence. If it does not appoint, the actor Pirates of the Caribbean is easily identifiable. What does James Franco in the charges of violence brought by the actress against her ex-husband ?

He was in the building where the couple lived in the aftermath of the attack on Amber Heard claims to have been a victim of the hand of Johnny Depp and which led to his divorce. More specifically, as recalled by the publication, it has been seen rising in the elevator of the building in the company of the actress in direction of the apartment that day. James Franco is therefore one of the key witnesses of this case.